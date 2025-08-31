LIVE TV
World > Lawyers In This Nation, A US Ally, Call For Israeli PM Netanyahu's Arrest, Here's Why

Lawyers In This Nation, A US Ally, Call For Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Arrest, Here’s Why

Legal cases against the Israeli prime minister are mounting. The International Court of Justice is hearing genocide accusations against Israel, while the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for him.

Benjamin Netanyahu (X/@netanyahu)
Benjamin Netanyahu (X/@netanyahu)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 31, 2025 11:41:53 IST

Human rights lawyers in Argentina have filed a criminal complaint seeking the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits the country. The move comes amid reports that Netanyahu may travel to Argentina in September.

The complaint, reviewed by Reuters, calls for Netanyahu’s arrest and an investigation into Israeli political and military leaders over an incident on March 23. According to the filing, 15 people, including several first responders helping bombing victims, were executed that day.

“It is understood that Netanyahu is criminally responsible as a co-perpetrator of the war crime of intentionally causing death by starvation, and of crimes against humanity such as homicide, persecution, and other inhumane acts,” the complaint stated. 

Reports earlier suggested that Netanyahu could visit Argentina in September, but local newspaper Clarin said he might instead meet Argentine President Javier Milei in New York during the United Nations General Assembly at the end of the month.

This is not the first legal action against the Israeli leader in Argentina. In early August, the Association of State Workers (ATE) and human rights group HIJOS also filed a request for Netanyahu’s arrest in federal courts.

Netanyahu is facing growing international criticism over Israel’s military offensive in Gaza. Thousands of Palestinians have been killed, and most of the enclave’s population has been displaced. Israel and Netanyahu strongly deny accusations of war crimes or genocide.

Globally, legal cases against the Israeli prime minister are mounting. The International Court of Justice in The Hague is hearing genocide accusations against Israel, while the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

