LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > World > Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Killed in Gaza Airstrike, Israel Says

Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Killed in Gaza Airstrike, Israel Says

Israel has claimed that its forces killed Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida in a Gaza City airstrike. Gaza health officials, meanwhile, reported civilian casualties, including children, amid rising violence as Israel steps up its offensive in the city. Hamas has yet to confirm his death.

Israel has claimed that Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida was killed in Gaza airstrike over the weekend. (Photo: ANI via Reuters/File)
Israel has claimed that Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida was killed in Gaza airstrike over the weekend. (Photo: ANI via Reuters/File)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 31, 2025 23:15:01 IST

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz on Sunday claimed that Abu Obeida, the masked spokesperson for Hamas’s military wing, was killed in an airstrike on Gaza City this weekend even as he praised the IDF and Shin Bet for the operation, The Associated Press reported.  

According to Times of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting, “We have struck the Hamas spokesman, the spokesman for … Abu Obeida,” while also adding that he was not yet certain of the outcome. “I hope he is no longer with us,” he reportedly said.  

The Operation and Casualties

According to Reuters, Israel targetted and potentially killed Abu Obeida as Gaza health authorities said that at least 15 people, including five children, lost their lives in the airstrike. The operation, the report said, took place in a residential neighbourhood in northern Gaza City.

Who Was Abu Obeida?

Reports suggest that Abu Obeida, whose real name is  Hudayfa Samir Abdallah al-Kahlout, had been the public face of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades – Hamas’s armed wing – for nearly two decades. He regularly appeared masked in propaganda videos and was sanctioned by the US in 2024 for reportedly leading the Palestinian militant group’s cyber influence operations.  

In his final recorded message on Friday, Obeida had warned Israel that any offensive in Gaza City would put the hostages at risk, as reported by Reuters.

Humanitarian Fallout Amid Escalating Offensive

The latest airstrike came as Israel is ramping up its offensive on Gaza City, which it deems as Hamas’s last stronghold. According to the report, Sunday alone saw at least 30 people killed in nearby neighborhoods due to intensified air and tank strikes. Civilians, too were, reportedly forced west as aid pauses end. 

What’s Next?

Hamas has so far not confirmed Abu Obeida’s death. The group has previously dismissed death rumors as “psychological warfare”, per Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, displaced Palestinians are facing dire conditions in Gaza City, where famine has been declared and infrastructure has seemingly collapsed.

Tags: gaza crisisIsrael-Hamas war

RELATED News

Ukrainian Children Begin School In Underground Bunkers To Escape Russian Strikes
Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War

LATEST NEWS

Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!
Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Killed in Gaza Airstrike, Israel Says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Killed in Gaza Airstrike, Israel Says

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Killed in Gaza Airstrike, Israel Says
Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Killed in Gaza Airstrike, Israel Says
Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Killed in Gaza Airstrike, Israel Says
Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Killed in Gaza Airstrike, Israel Says

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?