US President Donald Trump Says Israel ‘Winning’ in Gaza But ‘Losing’ International Support – What He Meant?

US President Donald Trump has said that while Israel may be winning the war in Gaza, it is losing in the field of public relations.

In an interview with the Daily Caller, Trump said he was “surprised” that Israel no longer has the same influence in the US Congress as it once did. He recalled that 15–20 years ago, Israel had “total control” over Congress, and no politician could afford to speak against it. “I’m a little surprised to see that change,” he noted.

Trump also remembered the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, calling it a “truly horrible day.” He stressed that Israel needs to “end the war quickly” because the ongoing conflict is damaging Jerusalem’s image. “They may be winning the war, but they’re not winning in public opinion, and that is hurting them,” he said.

Donald Trump Promises Every Kind of Support for Israel

At the same time, Trump praised Israel as a country, saying he still enjoys strong support from it. He called Israel “amazing” and claimed that no one has done more for the nation than he has.

Referring to the recent conflict with Iran, Trump said the US military carried out powerful strikes on Iranian nuclear sites during Iran’s 12-day clash with Israel. “We wiped them out like nobody has ever seen before,” he said, insisting that his administration had done more to protect Israel than any other.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Monday said he was “outraged” at Israel for not letting enough aid into Gaza. He announced an extra £15 million ($20 million) in medical support for Gaza and nearby areas.

United Kingdom Condemns Israel for ‘Manmade Famine’ in Gaza

Lammy explained that British officials are also working to move very sick and injured children out of Gaza so they can receive specialist care in UK hospitals. He stressed that the crisis in Gaza is not caused by nature but by people. “This is not a natural disaster, it’s a manmade famine in the 21st century,” he said, adding that Israel’s refusal to allow more aid is unacceptable.

He warned that Israel’s global image is suffering, especially among young people who view the situation with “horror.” He called for a “massive humanitarian response” to stop more deaths from hunger and disease, after the UN warned that famine has already taken hold in Gaza’s largest city.

At the same time, Egypt strongly criticised Israel for expanding military operations in Gaza and ignoring international law despite worldwide calls to end the war. Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said Israel’s rejection of a ceasefire deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar showed it was not serious about peace.

