Gaza Residents Facing Forced Exodus? Inside Donald Trump 38-Page Post War Plan!

Gaza Residents Facing Forced Exodus? Inside Donald Trump 38-Page Post War Plan!

The Trump administration is reportedly drafting a post-war Gaza plan placing it under U.S. control for 10 years, relocating residents, and redeveloping it as a resort and hub. Backed by the GHF, the plan offers cash and tokens to Palestinians, while Gaza faces famine and over 63,000 deaths since 2023.

The plan envisions moving Gaza's two million residents and remaking the city into a tourist hotspot. (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 1, 2025 16:00:17 IST

The Trump administration is reportedly working on a post-war plan for Gaza that would place the territory under U.S. administration for at least 10 years. According to the Washington Post, the plan includes relocating Gaza’s two million residents and turning the city into a tourist and manufacturing hub.

The details are laid out in a 38-page proposal, which suggests that the population would be moved either to other countries through “voluntary” departures or into restricted areas within Gaza during the reconstruction phase. Earlier reports had already mentioned ideas for building large-scale camps, referred to as “Humanitarian Transit Areas.”

Donald Trump’s Plan: US to Give USD 5000 for Gaza Residents Willing to Leave City 

The plan also proposes that landowners in Gaza would be given a “digital token” in exchange for redevelopment rights. Palestinians who decide to leave permanently would receive USD 5,000 in cash, subsidies for four years of rent, and food support for one year.

This initiative is called the Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust, or GREAT Trust. It was developed by the Global Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a U.S.-backed aid group. GHF works closely with the Israeli military and relies on American private security and logistics companies to deliver food into Gaza. While the Trump administration and Israel prefer this channel for aid, the United Nations has criticized GHF, pointing out that thousands of Palestinians have been killed while trying to access its aid deliveries.

White House Yet to Confirm the Gaza Report

The White House has not officially commented on the report. However, President Donald Trump has previously spoken about Gaza, saying in February that the U.S. should take control of the territory and rebuild it as the “Riviera of the Middle East,” after resettling Palestinians elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening. On Friday, the Israeli military escalated its operations in Gaza City, declaring it a “dangerous combat zone” and ending temporary pauses that had allowed aid deliveries.

A recent report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) found that about 514,000 people, nearly one-quarter of Gaza’s population, are living under famine conditions. Since Israel launched its war against Hamas in October 2023, more than 63,000 Palestinians have been killed. The ongoing blockade has deepened Gaza’s food shortages and pushed the region into a severe humanitarian disaster.

Also Read: Behind Closed Doors: Inside Donald Trump’s Secret Gaza War Meeting With Tony Blair

Tags: donald trumpgazaus

