LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > World > Behind Closed Doors: Inside Donald Trump’s Secret Gaza War Meeting With Tony Blair

Behind Closed Doors: Inside Donald Trump’s Secret Gaza War Meeting With Tony Blair

President Donald Trump met with former UK PM Tony Blair and ex-Middle East envoy Jared Kushner to discuss the Gaza war, food aid, hostages, and post-war plans. Officials said Trump wants peace and relief, though fighting continues. Gaza’s worsening humanitarian crisis has fueled global criticism of Israel.

Donald Trump had vowed to end the war quickly in Gaza during his election campaign. (Photo: ANI via Reuters)
Donald Trump had vowed to end the war quickly in Gaza during his election campaign. (Photo: ANI via Reuters)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 28, 2025 05:37:54 IST

President Donald Trump held a policy meeting on Wednesday about the war in Gaza, joined by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Jared Kushner, his former Middle East adviser and son-in-law, according to a senior White House official.

The group discussed a wide range of issues, including food aid to Gaza, the ongoing hostage crisis, and what might happen after the war ends. The official stressed that this was “just a policy meeting,” the kind of session Trump and his team often hold.

Donald Trump Was Joined by Former Officials 

Kushner played a major role in Trump’s first term as an adviser on Middle East matters. Blair, who was the UK prime minister during the Iraq war, has also been involved in regional issues for years.

Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy, spoke about the meeting in advance on Fox News. He said the White House was preparing “a very comprehensive plan” that would show Trump’s humanitarian goals. “It reflects the president’s wish to bring real peace and relief to the region,” Witkoff said.

During his election campaign, Trump promised to quickly end the conflict in Gaza. But seven months into his second term, the war continues. His presidency began with a ceasefire that lasted about two months. That truce collapsed on March 18, when Israeli airstrikes killed about 400 Palestinians.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza Has Worsened Due to Israel’s Policies

Since then, reports and images of hunger and malnutrition in Gaza, especially among children, have drawn global outrage and criticism of Israel’s actions.

A second White House official said, “President Trump has been clear that he wants the war to end, and he wants peace and prosperity for everyone in the region. For now, we have nothing further to add about the meeting.”

Earlier, Qatar accused Israel of intentionally avoiding a peace deal with Hamas in Gaza, and pledged to continue efforts to end the war.

Also Read: ‘Weaponized Anti-Semitism’: Emmanuel Macron Slams Israel Amid Gaza Row – What He Really Said

Tags: donald trumpgazaisrael

RELATED News

PM Modi Issues Big Statement In Japan Amid Trump’s Trade Tariff War, Says….
This Country Has World’s Largest Air Force, Has These Many Fighter Jets, India’s Rank Will Surprise You
Baba Vanga 2025 Predictions: Full List of Prophecies That Came True, From Earthquakes To…..
JD Vance Says He Is ‘Ready To Serve’ As US President Amid Trump’s Health Concerns: ‘I Feel Very Confident…’
Uber Pro Card App Down: Users Struggle – What Does It Mean for Your Earnings?

LATEST NEWS

PV Sindhu Delivers One Of Her Best Wins Of 2025 At BWF World Championships In Paris!
Last Day Of The Vikran Engineering IPO: Is The Hype Real, Check It Out?
Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’
‘In India, Capital Doesn’t Just Grow, It Multiplies’: PM Modi Urges Investors In Japan To Expand Presence In India
What is ‘Job Hugging’? Why Gen Z Is Hesitant to Switch Jobs and How to Grow
Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
Behind Closed Doors: Inside Donald Trump’s Secret Gaza War Meeting With Tony Blair

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Behind Closed Doors: Inside Donald Trump’s Secret Gaza War Meeting With Tony Blair

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Behind Closed Doors: Inside Donald Trump’s Secret Gaza War Meeting With Tony Blair
Behind Closed Doors: Inside Donald Trump’s Secret Gaza War Meeting With Tony Blair
Behind Closed Doors: Inside Donald Trump’s Secret Gaza War Meeting With Tony Blair
Behind Closed Doors: Inside Donald Trump’s Secret Gaza War Meeting With Tony Blair

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?