Behind Closed Doors: Inside Donald Trump’s Secret Gaza War Meeting With Tony Blair

President Donald Trump held a policy meeting on Wednesday about the war in Gaza, joined by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Jared Kushner, his former Middle East adviser and son-in-law, according to a senior White House official.

The group discussed a wide range of issues, including food aid to Gaza, the ongoing hostage crisis, and what might happen after the war ends. The official stressed that this was “just a policy meeting,” the kind of session Trump and his team often hold.

Donald Trump Was Joined by Former Officials

Kushner played a major role in Trump’s first term as an adviser on Middle East matters. Blair, who was the UK prime minister during the Iraq war, has also been involved in regional issues for years.

Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy, spoke about the meeting in advance on Fox News. He said the White House was preparing “a very comprehensive plan” that would show Trump’s humanitarian goals. “It reflects the president’s wish to bring real peace and relief to the region,” Witkoff said.

During his election campaign, Trump promised to quickly end the conflict in Gaza. But seven months into his second term, the war continues. His presidency began with a ceasefire that lasted about two months. That truce collapsed on March 18, when Israeli airstrikes killed about 400 Palestinians.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza Has Worsened Due to Israel’s Policies

Since then, reports and images of hunger and malnutrition in Gaza, especially among children, have drawn global outrage and criticism of Israel’s actions.

A second White House official said, “President Trump has been clear that he wants the war to end, and he wants peace and prosperity for everyone in the region. For now, we have nothing further to add about the meeting.”

Earlier, Qatar accused Israel of intentionally avoiding a peace deal with Hamas in Gaza, and pledged to continue efforts to end the war.

