Home > World > 21 Palestinians Killed In Stampede At Gaza Aid Distribution Center

21 Palestinians Killed In Stampede At Gaza Aid Distribution Center

Twenty-one aid seekers died in a stampede at a GHF aid site in southern Gaza. While GHF blamed armed men and Hamas operatives, Gaza officials accused American personnel of firing tear gas. Reports say 15 died from suffocation. Since May, 875 deaths have occurred at GHF sites across Gaza.

The American group has blamed Hamas operatives for the incident.
The American group has blamed Hamas operatives for the incident.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 23:24:07 IST

21 Palestinians reportedly died in a stampede at a GHF humanitarian aid distribution site in Southern Gaza.

The organization said that armed men caused the stampede, but the health ministry of Gaza has dismissed the allegations by GHF.

Earlier, the GHF had claimed that the deaths were a result of trampling and stabbing.

It also added that “Hamas” operatives in the crowd provoked the crowd, and it resulted in a stampede, media reports said.

Who Was Responsible For The Stampede At The Aid Distribution Site?

Further, the GHF alleged that many in the crowd had weapons in their hands, and a US member of the team was “threatened” with them, reports added.

In response, the Palestinian officials have dismissed the version of GHF and accused the American groups of attacking the aid seekers with tear gas.

Reportedly, an eyewitness said that the “Americans fired tear gas into the crowd,” causing a stampede, and many died as a result.

Meanwhile, Gaza officials said 15 of the 21 Palestinians died due to stampede and suffocation.

“️For the first time, deaths have been recorded due to suffocation and the intense stampede of citizens at aid distribution centers,” the ministry added.

It also said that it is the first time that “deaths” at aid distribution sites are associated with “suffocation and the intense stampede.” 

Rights Groups Accuse The GHF Members Of Killing The Aid Seekers

Media reports said that aid seekers were trying to get the food packets, but the entrance to the distribution site was closed.

“The Israeli occupation forces and the center’s private security personnel opened fire on them, resulting in a large number of deaths and injuries,” they said.

At least 875 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza at the GHF aid distribution sites since it started its operation in late May.

The GHF, or the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, is an organization run by American and Israeli groups to distribute aid in war-torn Gaza.

Both the Israeli army and GHF contractors have been accused of carrying out the killings.

Reports have accused both Israeli security forces and GHF operatives of being involved in killing the Palestinians.

Last week, UN official Ravina Shamdasani noted that most victims at the GHF sites have “gunshot injuries.”

Also Read: US Wants Israel To Launch Probe Into Killing Of American Citizen In West Bank

