29-Year-Old Telangana Techie Shot Dead By US Police In California, Here's What The Cops Said
29-Year-Old Telangana Techie Shot Dead By US Police In California, Here's What The Cops Said

29-Year-Old Telangana Techie Shot Dead By US Police In California, Here’s What The Cops Said

Mohammed Nizamuddin, a 29-year-old software professional from Telangana, was shot dead by Santa Clara Police in California after a violent altercation with his roommate. His family in Mahabubnagar has urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to help repatriate his body.

A 29 -year-old man from Telangana's Mahabubnagar district was shot dead by police in the US ( Pic Credit: X)
A 29 -year-old man from Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district was shot dead by police in the US ( Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 19, 2025 07:30:25 IST

On Thursday, police shot dead a 29-year-old man in the United States in an alleged scuffle with his roommate in the Mahabubnagar district of Telangana, said his family.

Who was Mohammed Nizamuddin? 

Mohammed Nizamuddin was a software professional in California who was killed by Santa Clara Police allegedly on September 3. His father Mohammed Hasnuddin told PTI that he got to know about the death via a friend of his son. It is not clear what exactly is going on.

Hasnuddin says that the fight between him and his roommate was because of a minor issue. Thursday morning, he said was the earliest he heard of the shooting.

Hasnuddin asked External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to help him with the body of his son in a letter to the EAM to bring him to Mahabubnagar. I am not aware of the real causes which caused the police to shoot him dead, who expressed his request to the Indian authorities in Washington and San Francisco to help and assist him urgently.

The spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT), Amjed Ullah Khan, approached the media with the appeal of the family and requested the government to step in.

His father said that Nizamuddin had finished his MS in US where he had started working as a software professional.

What did the US Police say?

According to the Santa Clara Police, a man was shot dead after stabbing his roommate in a house in Eisenhower drive. The police said that they arrived at the scene at approximately 6:18 am on September 3 and met with the suspect who was carrying a knife. He was rushed to the hospital and was declared dead. The victim is admitted to hospital and getting treatment because he sustained injuries.

The Police Chief Cory Morgan said that the struggle between the two roommates had turned violent when the police arrived. According to the police, Nizamuddin was purportedly holding a knife and threatening to attack once more, when the police broke into the house.

According to our initial research, we think that the actions taken by the officer averted more damage and, obviously, saved at least one life. Two knives had been found at the scene.

29-Year-Old Telangana Techie Shot Dead By US Police In California, Here’s What The Cops Said

29-Year-Old Telangana Techie Shot Dead By US Police In California, Here’s What The Cops Said

29-Year-Old Telangana Techie Shot Dead By US Police In California, Here’s What The Cops Said
29-Year-Old Telangana Techie Shot Dead By US Police In California, Here’s What The Cops Said
29-Year-Old Telangana Techie Shot Dead By US Police In California, Here’s What The Cops Said
29-Year-Old Telangana Techie Shot Dead By US Police In California, Here’s What The Cops Said

