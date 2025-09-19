Israel Launches Air Strikes On 5 Towns In Southern Lebanon, Raising Tensions Near Border
Israel Launches Air Strikes On 5 Towns In Southern Lebanon, Raising Tensions Near Border

Israel launched air strikes on five towns in southern Lebanon near the border, injuring one person and escalating tensions in the region still recovering from last year’s conflict with Hezbollah.

Israel Launches Air Strikes On 5 Towns in Southern Lebanon, Raising Tensions Near Border (Image: X And Reuters)
Israel Launches Air Strikes On 5 Towns in Southern Lebanon, Raising Tensions Near Border (Image: X And Reuters)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 19, 2025 00:57:11 IST

On Thursday, Israel began air attacks on five cities in southern Lebanon and shortly thereafter, Israel warned its citizens to leave. The attacks were carried out in regions near the border and created tension in an area still recovering from last year’s conflict.

According to the Lebanese state-owned National News Agency, one of the strikes hit the town of Mais al-Jabal, which was seriously destroyed in the war between Israel and Hezbollah last year. The Lebanese health ministry confirmed that a single person was injured in the attack. The Israeli military verified the air attacks without elaborating further. This unforeseen military intervention has caused panic of fresh violence and insecurity in the already volatile border area. People in the area are highly alert as the situation develops, and many fear it may get worse. The case points to the current tension and the possibility of a new outbreak of conflict in the unstable region.

Attacks Targeted The Following Towns:

  • Debbin
  • Burj Qalawiya
  • Al-Shahabiya
  • Kfar Tibnit
    • According to reports the roads out of these areas were packed with people, They were seen fleeing to save themselves. 

(Further Details Awaited) 

(With Inputs)

(This Is A Developing Story…)

Tags: israel

Israel Launches Air Strikes On 5 Towns In Southern Lebanon, Raising Tensions Near Border

