Israel Launches Air Strikes On 5 Towns In Southern Lebanon, Raising Tensions Near Border

On Thursday, Israel began air attacks on five cities in southern Lebanon and shortly thereafter, Israel warned its citizens to leave. The attacks were carried out in regions near the border and created tension in an area still recovering from last year’s conflict.

According to the Lebanese state-owned National News Agency, one of the strikes hit the town of Mais al-Jabal, which was seriously destroyed in the war between Israel and Hezbollah last year. The Lebanese health ministry confirmed that a single person was injured in the attack. The Israeli military verified the air attacks without elaborating further. This unforeseen military intervention has caused panic of fresh violence and insecurity in the already volatile border area. People in the area are highly alert as the situation develops, and many fear it may get worse. The case points to the current tension and the possibility of a new outbreak of conflict in the unstable region.

Smoke rises over Kfar Tibnit after alleged Israeli strike on southern Lebanon The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out multiple airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, including the villages of Kfar Tibnit, Meiss el-Jabal, and Debbin. The strikes were… pic.twitter.com/0o0JDO64UY — Viory Video (@vioryvideo) September 18, 2025

Attacks Targeted The Following Towns:

Debbin

Burj Qalawiya

Al-Shahabiya

Kfar Tibnit According to reports the roads out of these areas were packed with people, They were seen fleeing to save themselves.



(Further Details Awaited)

(With Inputs)

(This Is A Developing Story…)