Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

38 Killed In Deadly Attack On Passenger Vans In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Gunmen ambushed passenger vans in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing 38 and injuring 29. The attack highlights ongoing sectarian tensions in the volatile tribal region.

38 Killed In Deadly Attack On Passenger Vans In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A brutal attack by gunmen has resulted in at least 38 deaths and 29 others injured when the assailants opened fire on passenger vans in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The attack took place in the tribal region of Kurram, showing the increasing insecurity in that region.

Chief Secretary for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, confirmed the grim numbers, stating that armed men targeted two passenger convoys traveling between Parachinar and Peshawar.

“There were two convoys of passenger vehicles, one carrying passengers from Peshawar to Parachinar and another from Parachinar to Peshawar, when armed men opened fire on them,” said local resident Ziarat Hussain in a phone interview with Reuters. His relatives were also traveling in the convoy, he added.

The attack has resulted in the killing of a woman and a child, and authorities warn that the death toll is likely to rise further.

Till date, no organization has come forward to claim this attack. The sense of not being held accountable has left many residents and officials in a daze while intensifying fearful sentiments in an already charged area.

Leaders React To The Atrocity

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his strong condemnation of the attack by calling it “a cowardly and inhuman act” in his X post.

Chairperson of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, also condemned the assault and demanded quick justice. “Maintenance of law and order is a collective responsibility of the government. Lives of civilians must be protected,” he said on X through party media cell.

Bloodshed In Kurram

The Kurram region, on Afghanistan’s border, has long been a tinderbox of sectarian Sunni-Shia tensions. Further complicating them have been land disputes, which often fuel these tensions. Such attacks have increasingly become common here, intensifying destabilization in the region.

This is the second attack like this one in August when 23 people were massacred in Balochistan. Here, the militants stopped buses, trucks, and vans and took the passengers out and identified and then executed them on ethnicity grounds.

The current tragedy has again brought voices for enhanced security measures and proactive governance to safeguard civilians in Pakistan’s areas of strife.

MUST READ | International Criminal Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu, Accuses Israeli PM Of Crimes Against Humanity

Filed under

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Latest world news Pakistan Attack World news
Advertisement

Also Read

Viral Video: Woman Asks Other Woman To Speak In Hindi, Says ‘You Are Not In Bangladesh’

Viral Video: Woman Asks Other Woman To Speak In Hindi, Says ‘You Are Not In...

Medical Practitioners Are Demanding Public Apology From Rahul Gandhi, But Why

Medical Practitioners Are Demanding Public Apology From Rahul Gandhi, But Why

Matt Gaetz Withdraws As Trump’s Pick For Attorney General

Matt Gaetz Withdraws As Trump’s Pick For Attorney General

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All You Need To Know About IRCTC’s Tent City In Prayagraj

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All You Need To Know About IRCTC’s Tent City In Prayagraj

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Slams Quick 200 For Delhi

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Slams Quick 200 For Delhi

Entertainment

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead Of Docseries

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Harry Potter Casting: HBO Backs J.K. Rowling Despite Controversial Remarks On Transgenders; ‘Has the Right to Express Her Personal Views’

Harry Potter Casting: HBO Backs J.K. Rowling Despite Controversial Remarks On Transgenders; ‘Has the Right

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film Declared Tax Free In Uttar Pradesh

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film Declared Tax Free In Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox