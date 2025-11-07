LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash
LIVE TV
Home > World > 44 Indians Serving In Russian Army, India Issues Urgent Alert, Govt Warns Of Deadly Risks

44 Indians Serving In Russian Army, India Issues Urgent Alert, Govt Warns Of Deadly Risks

India has confirmed that 44 Indian nationals are currently serving in the Russian military, a rise from earlier estimates. The government is in active dialogue with Moscow to secure their release and prevent further recruitment. The issue has gained urgency following deaths of Indian men deployed on the Russia-Ukraine frontline.

India confirms 44 citizens serving in Russian army; urges Moscow for release, warns against recruitment amid frontline casualties. Photo: X.
India confirms 44 citizens serving in Russian army; urges Moscow for release, warns against recruitment amid frontline casualties. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 7, 2025 20:34:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

44 Indians Serving In Russian Army, India Issues Urgent Alert, Govt Warns Of Deadly Risks

India has confirmed that the number of Indian nationals currently serving with the Russian military has risen to 44, following fresh recruitment in recent months. The government said it is actively engaging with authorities in Moscow to secure their release and to halt the recruitment of Indian citizens into Russia’s armed forces.

Government Confirms Increase in Numbers

During a weekly media briefing on Friday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Indian officials are in continuous contact with Russian authorities regarding the issue.

“In the last few months, we have been informed of several Indian nationals who have been recruited in the Russian army,” Jaiswal said. “As per our understanding, there are 44 Indian nationals presently serving in the Russian army.”

Earlier, Indian officials had estimated the number to be 27. The matter has gained urgency after at least 12 Indians were reported killed while fighting on the frontlines in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Also Read: Donald Trump Makes Big Statement, Says Talks With PM Modi Going Well, Will Visit India

India Securing Release and Stop Recruitment in  Russian Army

Jaiswal said New Delhi has once again urged Moscow to release the Indian nationals at the earliest and to end the recruitment practice.

“We are in touch with the Russian side. We are also in touch with the families of these people and giving them an update on the matter,” he added.

He reiterated the government’s advisory cautioning Indian citizens against accepting offers to join the Russian military.
“We have said this so many times. In spite of our repeated reminders, people continue to enlist. If somebody wants to do it, we cannot stop him but we continue to press that you must be aware of the dangers that are there once you sign up for these jobs,” he stated.

Action Against Recruiters in India

Indian law enforcement agencies have already initiated action against individuals and networks involved in facilitating recruitment into the Russian Army.

Authorities continue to pursue such cases to ensure that Indian nationals “are not tricked into joining such risky endeavours,” Jaiswal noted.

Recent reports have suggested that more than a dozen Indian men from Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana were compelled to serve in Russian military units stationed near the frontlines. Many of them reportedly travelled to Russia on student or business visas before being recruited.

India Raises Issue With Moscow

The Indian government has discussed the matter at high levels, most recently during External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to Moscow in August.

According to official figures, close to 170 Indians have so far been recruited by the Russian military. Of them, 96 have been discharged, while another 16 have been declared missing

Also Read: Is Donald Trump Planning A 2026 India Visit? MEA Responds After POTUS Claims

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 8:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Russian ArmyUkraine Russia WarUkraine warWorld news

RELATED News

Is Donald Trump Planning A 2026 India Visit? MEA Responds After POTUS Claims

World Bank Group Warns: Pakistan’s Poverty Rising Again, Millions at Risk Amid Economic Crisis

Ex-CIA Officer Claims Indira Gandhi Blocked Bold Israel-India Covert Plot Planned To Secretly Strike Pakistan’s Kahuta Nuclear Site

CIA Veteran Drops Bombshell, Says Pakistan’s Nuke Was Never Just for India, It Was The ‘Islamic Bomb’

India May Become 3rd Pillar In US-Japan Rare Earth Network After Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Deal

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Raj Nidimoru? Samantha Prabhu FINALLY Makes Her Relationship Official With The Family Man Creator, Shares A Cozy Photo: ‘I’ve Taken Bold Steps…’

44 Indians Serving In Russian Army, India Issues Urgent Alert, Govt Warns Of Deadly Risks

RJD Leader Khesari Lal Yadav Gets Brutally Trolled For Saying He Treats His Wife Like A Sister Outside Home: ‘I Become Her Brother…’ Check Pawan Singh’s Scathing Reply

RCB Ownership Race Heats Up: Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath Joins The Auction Battle As Billionaires Line Up To Acquire IPL Team

Horrific Maharashtra Case: Alcoholic Son Hacks His Parents To Death In Sleep Over Alleged Property Dispute, Then Hangs Himself in Buldhana

CBI Takes Over Probe into Aqil Akhtar Death: Former Punjab DGP’s Son Dies Amid Family Tensions

Why Are Big Brands Like Myntra And Reliance Apologising Online? New Viral Trend Explained As The Internet Gets Busy With ‘So Sorry’ Strategy

Air Travel Chaos Across Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow & Jaipur, Massive System Crash Cripples Indian Airports, 400+ Flights Delayed | What We Know So Far

‘People of Jungle Raj Can Never Build Anything’: PM Modi Slams Mahagathbandhan

India Hits Back At Trump, Reminds Pakistan’s ‘Clandestine’ Past After POTUS’ Remarks: ‘Illegal Nuclear Activities Are In Keeping With Pakistan’s History’

44 Indians Serving In Russian Army, India Issues Urgent Alert, Govt Warns Of Deadly Risks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

44 Indians Serving In Russian Army, India Issues Urgent Alert, Govt Warns Of Deadly Risks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

44 Indians Serving In Russian Army, India Issues Urgent Alert, Govt Warns Of Deadly Risks
44 Indians Serving In Russian Army, India Issues Urgent Alert, Govt Warns Of Deadly Risks
44 Indians Serving In Russian Army, India Issues Urgent Alert, Govt Warns Of Deadly Risks
44 Indians Serving In Russian Army, India Issues Urgent Alert, Govt Warns Of Deadly Risks

QUICK LINKS