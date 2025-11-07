LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Makes Big Statement, Says Talks With PM Modi Going Well, Will Visit India

Donald Trump Makes Big Statement, Says Talks With PM Modi Going Well, Will Visit India

Trump said his talks with PM Modi were going well and that he would be visiting India, as negotiations over trade continued.

PM Modi and Donald Trump. (Image Credit: ANI)
PM Modi and Donald Trump. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 7, 2025 01:04:53 IST

Donald Trump Makes Big Statement, Says Talks With PM Modi Going Well, Will Visit India

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi were going well and that he would be visiting India, as negotiations over trade continued.

With inputs from Reuters

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 1:04 AM IST
