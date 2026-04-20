Jasprit Bumrah Breaks IPL 2026 Wicket Drought with First-Ball Magic During MI vs GT Clash— WATCH Viral Video

For the most feared fast bowler in world cricket, the start of the 2026 Indian Premier League season was nothing short of a statistical anomaly. Jasprit Bumrah, the spearhead of the Mumbai Indians’ (MI) attack, had endured a grueling five-match wicketless streak—a drought that left fans and critics alike in disbelief. However, the wait finally came to an end in spectacular fashion on Monday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Facing the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a high-pressure away game, Bumrah needed just one delivery to reclaim his status as the king of the powerplay. On the very first ball of the GT innings, he produced a moment of magic that broke the curse and sent the Mumbai Indians faithful into a frenzy.

The Breakthrough Moment

The frustration of the previous five matches, where Bumrah was often seen visibly exasperated on the field, evaporated in an instant. Bowling with his trademark rhythm, Bumrah delivered a ball that moved away late from the left-handed Sai Sudharsan. The GT opener, perhaps caught off-guard by the immediate precision, attempted to slice the ball toward the cover region without significant foot movement.

The late movement forced a thick edge off the toe-end of the bat. The ball flew directly to Krish Bhagat, who was stationed perfectly in the covers. Bhagat made no mistake, pouching a comfortable catch to hand Bumrah his first scalp of IPL 2026 and leaving Gujarat Titans with a massive early setback at 0/1.

MI Sets a Formidable Target

Bumrah’s first-ball heroics were made even more significant by the massive total the Mumbai Indians’ batters had set earlier in the evening. Propelled by a historic performance from the middle order, Mumbai Indians finished their first innings at a commanding 199/5.

The cornerstone of the MI innings was a breathtaking maiden IPL century from Tilak Varma. Varma’s unbeaten 101, coming off just 45 deliveries, equaled the record for the joint-fastest ton in the franchise’s history. His late-inning explosion, supported by a gritty 45 from Naman Dhir, ensured that the bowlers had a substantial 200-run target to defend.

The Return of the Spearhead

While the century by Varma provided the platform, it was Bumrah’s first-ball strike that provided the psychological edge. For a team currently fighting to climb up from the bottom of the points table, the sight of a relaxed and firing Jasprit Bumrah is the most encouraging sign of the season.

With the wicket drought officially shattered and a formidable 199 runs on the board, the Mumbai Indians finally look like the juggernaut that has dominated this league for years. The “Boom-Boom” era of 2026 has, at long last, truly begun.

Read More: MI vs GT: Tilak Varma Smashes Maiden IPL Hundred to Power Mumbai Indians to 199/5 vs Gujarat Titans, Equals Fastest Ton Record | IPL Today Match