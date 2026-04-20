MI vs GT: Tilak Varma Smashes Maiden IPL Hundred to Power Mumbai Indians to 199/5 vs Gujarat Titans, Equals Fastest Ton Record | IPL Today Match

In a season where the Mumbai Indians have desperately searched for a hero to ignite their campaign, 23-year-old Tilak Varma rose to the occasion in spectacular fashion on Monday, 20th April. At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the left-handed sensation played the innings of a lifetime, smashing his maiden IPL century to guide Mumbai Indians to a formidable total of 199/5 in the first innings against Gujarat Titans.

The Tilak Storm Hits Ahmedabad

Arriving at the crease at a precarious 44/3 during the powerplay, Tilak Varma initially weathered a storm orchestrated by the Gujarat bowling attack. With the top order, including Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav, back in the dugout early, the pressure was immense. Tilak’s start was uncharacteristically measured, as he focused on stabilizing the innings while managing just 19 runs off his first 22 deliveries.

However, what followed was a batting masterclass that left the Titans’ bowlers shell-shocked. Varma shifted gears with ruthless precision, plundering 82 runs off his next 23 balls. He targeted the death overs specifically, showing no mercy to the pace battery in the final stretch. His century was completed on the very last ball of the innings—a feat achieved in just 45 balls—making it the joint-fastest hundred in Mumbai Indians’ history, equalling the legendary record set by Sanath Jayasuriya.

A Dominant Finish for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians finished their 20 overs at 199/5, a total that seemed improbable when they were reeling in the first six overs. Tilak remained unbeaten on 101 off 45 balls*, an innings decorated with 8 boundaries and 7 towering sixes.

While Tilak was the undisputed star, he found a reliable partner in Naman Dhir, who played a crucial supporting role with a breezy 45 off 32 balls. The duo helped stabilize the ship before the late-inning carnage. The final five overs proved to be the turning point, as MI looted 77 runs, completely shifting the momentum in their favor and leaving the home crowd in awe of the young left-hander’s power.

Bowling Struggles for Gujarat Titans

For the Titans, Kagiso Rabada was the lone bright spot in the early stages, finishing with impressive figures of 3/33, including the prized scalp of Suryakumar Yadav. However, as the dew began to settle and Tilak Varma found his rhythm, the rest of the attack struggled for control. The lack of discipline in the final overs proved costly, as the bowlers failed to execute their yorkers against a rampaging Varma.

Significance of the Knock

This maiden century is a monumental moment for Tilak Varma, who has been a bedrock of the MI middle order since 2022. After a string of low scores earlier this season, this performance confirms his status as one of India’s premier T20 talents, especially following his contributions to India’s recent T20 World Cup triumph in March.

For the five-time champions, this 199-run total provides a much-needed defensive cushion. With a target of 200 set for Shubman Gill’s men, the stage is set for a thrilling chase as Mumbai looks to climb up from the bottom of the points table.

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