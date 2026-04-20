WATCH: Hardik Pandya Teases Shubman Gill For New Bearded-Look Ahead Of GT vs MI IPL 2026 Match

The high-stakes rivalry between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) took a comedic turn on Monday evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Before the serious business of cricket began, a light-hearted interaction between the two captains, Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill, became the talk of the town, centered entirely around Gill’s surprising aesthetic transformation.

The “Bearded” Face-Off

As both captains met in the middle for the toss, the spotlight wasn’t just on the team sheets, but on Shubman Gill’s face. The young GT skipper, returning to the squad after missing a game due to a neck spasm, debuted a rugged, full-bearded look.

Hardik Pandya, known for his flamboyant personality, couldn’t resist the opportunity to poke fun at his former IPL teammate. In a video that has since gone viral, Hardik was seen sarcastically praising the new look while twirling and caressing his own beard. With a mischievous grin, Hardik gestured toward Gill, jokingly suggesting that the beard gave him a new level of “gravitas.” Gill, usually composed, couldn’t help but blush and laugh off the veteran’s antics before getting down to the toss.

The Internet Reacts: #GillBeard Trends

The transformation has set social media ablaze. While Gill claimed his absence was due to injury, internet trolls were quick to joke that he simply took a sabbatical to “grow out the mane.” The hashtag #GillBeard began trending almost immediately on X (formerly Twitter).

The comparisons were inevitable. Many fans pointed out the striking resemblance to Virat Kohli’s iconic bearded look, claiming Gill was finally embracing the “Captain’s Aura.” One viral post noted, “He went in with a neck spasm and came out with a legacy-defining beard.” Whether it was for style or a sign of a new chapter, the new look certainly added an edge to Gill’s persona as he led his side out in Ahmedabad.

MI Sets a Massive Total

Once the pleasantries and teasing were over, the Mumbai Indians’ batters took center stage and showed no mercy to the GT bowling attack. Building on the momentum of a historic night, Mumbai Indians finished their first innings with a powerhouse total of 199/5.

The innings was defined by a masterclass from Tilak Varma, who hammered an unbeaten 101 off just 45 balls*. His maiden IPL century—the joint-fastest in MI history—left the bearded Shubman Gill searching for answers in the field. Supported by Naman Dhir’s quickfire 45, the five-time champions set a target of 200, ensuring that while the pre-match talk was about style, the mid-match story was all about substance.

With a massive total on the board and Jasprit Bumrah striking on the very first ball of the second innings, the pressure is now squarely on Gill’s shoulders to see if his new look can inspire a historic chase.

Read More: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks IPL 2026 Wicket Drought with First-Ball Magic During MI vs GT Clash— WATCH Viral Video