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Home > Tech and Auto News > Is ChatGPT Down In India? Users Report Errors And Failed Responses Amid Worldwide Outage

Is ChatGPT Down In India? Users Report Errors And Failed Responses Amid Worldwide Outage

A global ChatGPT outage left thousands of users unable to access the AI tool, with complaints surging on Downdetector.

Is chatgpt down? (Image: X)
Is chatgpt down? (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 20, 2026 21:25:47 IST

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Is ChatGPT Down In India? Users Report Errors And Failed Responses Amid Worldwide Outage

ChatGPT had a major outage on a Monday affecting thousands of customers who couldn’t use this widely-used AI. Due to the outage and users’ inability to log in and/or received error messages, complaints were made and ChatGPT down became a major part of the social discourse on the internet during the outage.

Downdetector collected data to track the outage, and the number of customers with reported issues was very high; as of 8:23 p.m. in India, more than 900 users reported issues, while there were several thousand in total worldwide within a few hours after the outage.

ChatGPT down worldwide outage leaves users frustrated

People went online to post their experiences following the ChatGPT outage. Users reported that they received an error message or completely unresponsive chatbot; some claimed this was very sudden, with the chatbot previously functioning normally until suddenly becoming completely unresponsive.

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At the height of incident, more than 8,000 individual users registered a complaint about the ChatGPT outage, peaking at approximately 3:30 pm when over 8,481 people logged problems. This demonstrates just how widespread and rapid the escalation of the ChatGPT issue was as it impacted people in multiple countries simultaneously.

ChatGPT’s down peak shows thousands of complaints

Users were having trouble accessing the service dueto an error message they didn’t understand; there was no clear reason for this but it appeared that it would cause a major disruption of services and accessibility to many people.

OpenAI has acknowledged this issue via their website. The following statement has been made by OpenAI, “Currently experiencing issues with chatgpt.down (monitoring closely).”

ChatGPT down acknowledged by OpenAI

OpenAI has acknowledged there was an issue with their service but has yet to provide any specifics regarding the nature of that issue. However, OpenAI has stated they are monitoring “the recovery process” so they can resume full service as quickly as possible.

Since the reason for the outage is not easy to identify, many users grew frustrated by the number of services they have become reliant on and continued to try to use OpenAI Chat’s “chatbot”.

ChatGPT down highlights reliance on AI tools

ChatGPT is not new to experiencing outages. There have been past instances where hundreds of users have been impacted by technical malfunctioning or excessive systems overload. Regardless, significant new conversations surrounding reliability and infrastructure have always been raised following such disruptions.

At present time, users are patiently awaiting the complete resumption of services from OpenAI, while they continue to monitor the ongoing situation. The recent chatgpt outage serves as a reminder of how even sophisticated technology can have unexpected outages, which affect large numbers of people in real time.

Also Read: Motorola Moto G Stylus 2026 Review: Check Specs, Price And Features As New Model Gets AI Camera Tools Amid 44-Hour Battery Claims   

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Is ChatGPT Down In India? Users Report Errors And Failed Responses Amid Worldwide Outage

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Is ChatGPT Down In India? Users Report Errors And Failed Responses Amid Worldwide Outage

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Is ChatGPT Down In India? Users Report Errors And Failed Responses Amid Worldwide Outage
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