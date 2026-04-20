GT vs MI: Meet Krish Bhagat — Mumbai Indians’ 21-Year-Old Debutant Handed Surprise Call-Up vs Gujarat Titans in IPL Today Match | All You Need to Know

It was a moment of elation for Punjab-born all-rounder Krish Bhagat, who earned his maiden call-up for the Mumbai Indians in a high-profile encounter against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday. Announcing his debut at the toss, MI captain Hardik Pandya stated that he had impressed everyone in the practice session with his ability. Notably, the 21-year-old was roped in as a replacement for injured Mumbai all-rounder Atharva Ankolekar a few days ago, as he will seek to make an immediate impact with his four-over spell in the second innings.

Who is Krish Bhagat?

Krish has participated in Mumbai Indians trials for the last 2 years, having represented the Reliance Team in the DY Patil T20 cup in 2026, and he has served as a support bowler with the team since this year’s pre-season.

He has participated in only seven First-Class matches for his State, taking seven wickets in eight innings and has added 145 runs at an average of 18.12, with a top score of 39 not out.

In List-A cricket, he has taken nine wickets across nine matches with an average of 29.55 and an economy rate of 6.11.

MI Reach 126 for 4 after 16 overs

After being invited to bat first, the Mumbai Indians have failed to make the most of it against a serious pace attack of the Gujarat Titans. The pace of Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Ashok Sharma has startled the MI batters.

Currently, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya are in the middle as MI are trying to reach a par total in the first innings.

GT vs MI playing 11s for the match:

Mumbai Indians: Danish Malewar, Quinton de Kock(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar.

MI Impact Players: Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma.

GT Impact Players: Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Anuj Rawaat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar.

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