Home > World > Is Donald Trump Planning A 2026 India Visit? MEA Responds After POTUS Claims

Is Donald Trump Planning A 2026 India Visit? MEA Responds After POTUS Claims

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said it has no official information yet on reports of US President Donald Trump visiting India in 2026. The clarification came after Trump said Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited him, calling the Indian leader a “friend” and “great man.” India also reiterated its stance that issues with Pakistan are bilateral, even as Trump again claimed he intervened to de-escalate tensions.

MEA says no details yet on Donald Trump’s possible 2026 India visit after Trump claims PM Modi invited him; India reiterates no third-party mediation. Photo: X.
MEA says no details yet on Donald Trump’s possible 2026 India visit after Trump claims PM Modi invited him; India reiterates no third-party mediation. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 7, 2025 19:25:37 IST

Is Donald Trump Planning A 2026 India Visit? MEA Responds After POTUS Claims

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday (November 7, 2025) stated that it currently has no details to share on reports suggesting that US President Donald Trump may visit India in 2026.

During the ministry’s weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to questions regarding Trump’s comments.

“As far as the comments of President Trump regarding his visit to India are concerned, I do not have anything on this to share. I will let you know when I have something to share about it,” Jaiswal said.

Donald Trump Says Modi Invited Him to India

The clarification followed remarks made by President Trump a day earlier at the Oval Office, where he indicated that he could travel to India next year. Trump said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted him to visit, and he described the Indian leader as both a “friend” and a “great man.”

“He’s (PM Modi) a friend of mine, and we speak… He wants me to go there. We’ll figure that out. I’ll go. I will have a great trip there with Prime Minister Modi, he’s a great man. And I’ll be going,” Trump told reporters.

When asked if the trip could take place in 2026, Trump responded, “It could be, yeah.”

Quad Summit Expected in New Delhi

India is also slated to host the next Quad summit in New Delhi, where leaders from Australia, Japan, and the United States are expected to be present. However, the dates have not yet been finalized. The last Quad summit was held in Wilmington, Delaware, in 2024.

In his remarks, Trump again asserted that he played a role in halting tensions between India and Pakistan earlier this year. He repeated his claim that he used trade tariffs to pressure both countries to step back from conflict.

“Of the eight wars I ended, I would say five or six were ended because of tariffs. I’ll give you an example. If you take a look at India and Pakistan, they started to fight, they are two nuclear nations… They were shooting each other. Eight planes were shot down. It was seven. Now it is eight, because the one that was sort of shot down is now abandoned. Eight planes were shot down.

“And I said, ‘Listen, if you guys are going to fight, I’m gonna put tariffs on you.’ And they both went, you know, they were not happy about that. And within 24 hours, I settled the war. If I didn’t have tariffs, I wouldn’t have been able to settle that war,” Trump claimed.

He described tariffs as a “great national defence.”

India Maintains Position Against Third-Party Mediation

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” after a night of negotiations mediated by Washington, he has repeated this account more than 60 times.

India has consistently denied any external mediation in its bilateral issues with Pakistan, reiterating that such matters are to be addressed directly between New Delhi and Islamabad.

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 7:25 PM IST
Is Donald Trump Planning A 2026 India Visit? MEA Responds After POTUS Claims

Is Donald Trump Planning A 2026 India Visit? MEA Responds After POTUS Claims

