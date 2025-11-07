LIVE TV
Donald Trump Health Update: US President Appears To Freeze During Oval Office Incident, Watch

Donald Trump Health Update: US President Appears To Freeze During Oval Office Incident, Watch

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 7, 2025 03:35:26 IST

Donald Trump Health Update: US President Appears To Freeze During Oval Office Incident, Watch

Concerns about US President Donald Trump’s health resurfaced on Thursday after an incident in the Oval Office, where a man suddenly collapsed during a meeting about lowering the cost of obesity drugs.

Photos from the meeting showed Trump standing at his desk while others rushed to assist the man in the background. The images quickly spread on social media, sparking fresh debate about the president’s health after some users claimed that Trump appeared to “freeze” during the moment.

A blurry close-up photo circulated on X (formerly Twitter) appeared to show Trump with his eyes closed. One user wrote, “Trump at his press conference today. He’s definitely very healthy and fit to do the job!” Another user claimed he looked “catatonic or having some kind of cardiac event.”

Although the images fueled online speculation, none of the claims about Trump’s health have been verified. The White House has not released an official statement about the incident. Deputy Press Secretary later clarified that Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr had briefly left the meeting to seek medical help for the man who collapsed.

Initial reports suggested that the person who fainted was Gordon Findlay, a representative from drugmaker Novo Nordisk, but the company later confirmed that only CEO Mike Doustdar and Executive Vice President Dave Moore were present.

The renewed focus on Trump’s condition follows previous scrutiny of his health. In October, the president revealed he had undergone an MRI and a cognitive test, claiming both were “perfect.” The White House at the time faced questions over photos showing Trump’s swollen ankles and a bruised hand, which officials attributed to chronic venous insufficiency.

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 3:35 AM IST
