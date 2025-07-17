47-Year-Old American Woman Lands In Pakistan To Marry Online Friend

A 47-year-old American woman travelled from Chicago to Pakistan to get married to her 16-year-junior Facebook friend, reported Dawn. The lady, Mindy Rasmussen, was introduced to 31-year-old Sajid Zeb Khan almost a year ago through the social media platform.

How did they fall in love with each other?

The Dawn report reveals that after meeting him online, the duo used to chat with each other quite regularly, shifted to video calls and eventually fell in love.

Rasmussen took the first step and proposed Khan. After receiving approval from both families, the American lady travelled all the way to Pakistan to tie the knot.

Rasmussen reached Islamabad International Airport earlier this month, where Khan gave her a grand welcome with flowers. She was later taken to the remote village, where she received traditional hospitality.

Their wedding ceremony

Rasmussen visited Pakistan on a 90-day visa to get hitched to Khan, who converted to Islam before getting married and adopted her new name, Zulekha. Rasmussen also took to her social media platform and shared glimpses of her wedding.

Speaking to local media, Rasmussen expressed her experience, saying, “It’s my first visit to Pakistan, and I must say it’s a beautiful and peaceful country,” reported Dawn. She added, “The kindness and hospitality I’ve experienced here are beyond anything I expected.”

About Rasmussen’s family support

Rasmussen said that her family supports her decision, adding that many of her family members know she is here and are excited for her. While talking about groom, she introduced him as “a loving and humble man,” Dawn reported.

Groom’s Opinion

Speaking with local media, Khan said that it was Rasmussen’s decision to change her religion, adding, “There was no pressure from me or my family.” “She is a mature woman capable of making her own choices. We are tying the knot of our own free will,” Khan concluded.