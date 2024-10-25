Home
Friday, October 25, 2024
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit offshore near Chiapas, Mexico, with no immediate damage or casualties reported. The quake's epicenter was south-southwest of Tapachula, officials confirm.

5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of the Mexican state of Chiapas on Friday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The earthquake struck at 14:46 UTC at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. Its epicenter was located 115 kilometers south-southwest of Tapachula, a town with a population of over 202,000, and approximately 83 kilometers from Brisas Barra de Suchiate.

There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties, and no tsunami warning was issued following the tremor.

Series Of Quakes Shakes Mexico City

A series of earthquakes rattled Mexico City on September 27, stirring concern among residents familiar with the potential devastation from seismic activity. While no structural damage or injuries have been reported, the tremors, of varying intensity, prompted alerts and precautionary evacuations.

The day’s strongest recorded quake, a magnitude 5.2 originating from Guerrero State on the Pacific coast, gently swayed buildings in the capital. Seismic alarms sounded across multiple areas of Mexico City, prompting swift evacuations of offices and schools. In contrast, a separate 4.4-magnitude quake centered in Veracruz on the Gulf of Mexico was not felt in the capital, though it was detected.

Mexican residents are particularly alert for seismic activity in September, a month historically marked by powerful quakes. The 1985 and 2017 earthquakes, both in September, inflicted widespread destruction in the capital, collapsing buildings and causing thousands of casualties. This history has left a lasting impact, with residents on edge when tremors occur around this time.

‘Micro Quakes’ Detected In Mexico City

Beyond the larger tremors, Mexico City also experienced a series of small, localized tremors, known as “micro quakes,” early Thursday. The strongest of these, measuring a magnitude of 2.5, was brief yet noticeable in some densely populated areas. Unlike most quakes felt in the capital, which usually have epicenters far from the city, these tremors originated within Mexico City itself.

Mexico City has seen an increase in minor tremors over recent months, with residents in central areas becoming more aware of these “micro quakes.” While generally harmless, these short, low-magnitude quakes are closely monitored, given the city’s vulnerability to larger seismic events. For many, these smaller tremors are a reminder of the constant geological activity beneath one of the world’s largest urban centers.

Filed under

earthquake Latest world news Mexico World news
