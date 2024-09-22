Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
51 People Dead In Iran Coal Mine Explosion

In a devastating incident, a gas explosion at a coal mine in South Khorasan Province, Iran, has left at least 51 people dead and 20 others injured, reports state media on Sunday.

This incident was triggered by a methane gas explosion in two sections of the mine, identified as Blocks B and C, which is operated by the Madanjoo company. The explosion occurred at 9 p.m. local time (1730 GMT) on Saturday.

MUST READ: Government Launches 50 Quad Scholarships For Indian Students Valued At $500,000

As per state media report, out of 47 workers, 30 lost their lives and 17 sustained injuries. Efforts are currently underway in Block C, where high levels of methane pose challenges; these operations are expected to take approximately 3 to 4 hours, revealed South Khorasan Province’s governor Ali Akbar Rahimi.

Currently, seventeen individuals are injured & have been taken to hospital, 24 others remain unaccounted for,” reports the head of Iran’s Red Crescent earlier on Sunday. So far, rescue operations in Block B have been completed.

Meanwhile, president Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, stating, “I have spoken with ministers, and we will do everything possible to address this tragedy.”

ALSO READ: US Returns Around 300 Stolen Indian Antiquities During PM Modi’s Visit

