Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

6.4-Magnitude Earthquake in Taiwan Leaves 27 Injured, Buildings Damaged | Watch

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit southern Taiwan, killing no one and injuring 27, with scattered damage reported in Chiayi and Tainan. Rescuers rescued six people from one collapsed house while damaged bridges and infrastructure highlighted the quake's impact.

6.4-Magnitude Earthquake in Taiwan Leaves 27 Injured, Buildings Damaged | Watch

A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit southern Taiwan in the early hours of Tuesday, leaving 27 people injured and minor to moderate damage across the region. The earthquake, which happened at 12:17 a.m., was centered 38 kilometers southeast of Chiayi County Hall at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a slightly lower magnitude of 6.

Taiwanese firefighters reported that as many as 27 injuries were reported after the earthquake, but those were all minor. Six people, including a 1-month-old baby, were rescued from a house that had fallen in the Nanxi district of Tainan and emergency teams mobilized immediately to ensure there were no further casualties.

In Tainan and Chiayi City, three people were rescued from elevators where they had been trapped during the quake. Fortunately, none of them was injured.

Damage In The Region

The quake caused scattered damage in the cities of Chiayi and Tainan. In the Nanxi district, structural damage to buildings was reported, while the Zhuwei Bridge on a provincial highway sustained visible damage, affecting transportation in the area.

Additionally, a fire broke out at a printing factory in Chiayi, but local firefighters extinguished the blaze without any reported injuries. Rescuers continue to assess the extent of the damage to infrastructure and property in affected regions.

Taiwan’s Seismic Activity

Taiwan is on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a seismically active region characterized by frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The island is no stranger to big quakes. Just last April, an earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale jolted Taiwan’s northeastern coast near Hualien, killing 13 people and injuring over 1,000. It was the strongest in the past 25 years and was accompanied by hundreds of aftershocks.

The 6.4-magnitude quake on Tuesday, although less intense, reminded everyone that the region was vulnerable to tectonic movements. The authorities can’t let their guards down as there will be chances of aftershocks in the coming days.

ALSO READ | Trump Shows Reporters Letter Left By Biden: A Look At The Tradition Of Presidential Letters

Filed under

Taiwan

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Trump Orders Federal Workers Back To Office, Weakens Civil Service Job Protections

Trump Orders Federal Workers Back To Office, Weakens Civil Service Job Protections

14 Naxalites Killed In Joint Police Encounter In Odisha And Chhattisgarh

14 Naxalites Killed In Joint Police Encounter In Odisha And Chhattisgarh

Trump Says TikTok Has No Value Unless He Approves It

Trump Says TikTok Has No Value Unless He Approves It

Marco Rubio Becomes 72nd US Secretary Of State Under Trump Administration

Marco Rubio Becomes 72nd US Secretary Of State Under Trump Administration

Hamas To Release The Next Round Of Hostages On Jan 25

Hamas To Release The Next Round Of Hostages On Jan 25

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan To Be Discharged Today: Sources

Saif Ali Khan To Be Discharged Today: Sources

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox