6.4-Magnitude Earthquake in Taiwan Leaves 27 Injured, Buildings Damaged | Watch

A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit southern Taiwan in the early hours of Tuesday, leaving 27 people injured and minor to moderate damage across the region. The earthquake, which happened at 12:17 a.m., was centered 38 kilometers southeast of Chiayi County Hall at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a slightly lower magnitude of 6.

Taiwanese firefighters reported that as many as 27 injuries were reported after the earthquake, but those were all minor. Six people, including a 1-month-old baby, were rescued from a house that had fallen in the Nanxi district of Tainan and emergency teams mobilized immediately to ensure there were no further casualties.

In Tainan and Chiayi City, three people were rescued from elevators where they had been trapped during the quake. Fortunately, none of them was injured.

Damage In The Region

The quake caused scattered damage in the cities of Chiayi and Tainan. In the Nanxi district, structural damage to buildings was reported, while the Zhuwei Bridge on a provincial highway sustained visible damage, affecting transportation in the area.

Additionally, a fire broke out at a printing factory in Chiayi, but local firefighters extinguished the blaze without any reported injuries. Rescuers continue to assess the extent of the damage to infrastructure and property in affected regions.

Taiwan’s Seismic Activity

Taiwan is on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a seismically active region characterized by frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The island is no stranger to big quakes. Just last April, an earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale jolted Taiwan’s northeastern coast near Hualien, killing 13 people and injuring over 1,000. It was the strongest in the past 25 years and was accompanied by hundreds of aftershocks.

The 6.4-magnitude quake on Tuesday, although less intense, reminded everyone that the region was vulnerable to tectonic movements. The authorities can’t let their guards down as there will be chances of aftershocks in the coming days.

