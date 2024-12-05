7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Off Northern California Triggers Urgent Tsunami Warnings: What Areas Are Most At Risk?

A 7.0 earthquake near Petrolia, California, caused the tsunami warning along the coast of Northern California and Oregon. The authorities told everyone to move to higher grounds immediately for safety.

A strong 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck northern California, with the epicenter situated 63 km northwest of Petrolia, said the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake has prompted widespread tsunami warnings for coastal areas, such as parts of Oregon and the San Francisco Bay area.

Sirens blared all along the coastline as an urgent call to evacuate the place immediately. Emergency alerts had been sent out, cautioning of tsunami waves and strong currents. The one alert read, “You are in danger. Move to high ground or inland now. Avoid coastal waters until local officials declare it safe to return.”

Eyewitness Reports Describe Urgency

Local reports and social media updates, including that of internet personality Nick Sortor, reported the chaotic scene as sirens echoed through coastal towns, prompting swift evacuations. Authorities underscored the need to take heed of the warnings to protect the public.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been informed regarding the earthquake situation and is working with state emergency personnel in coordination efforts.

There has been no reported widespread damage yet, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services.

As is customary following an earthquake, local first responders will assess buildings and infrastructure for damage and check the structural integrity of affected areas.

Officials are closely monitoring the effects of the quake and its possible tsunami impact. The people residing in the affected areas have been asked to stay vigilant and get updated through the official channels as the situation evolves. Coastal areas are put on high alert, and all safety precautions are strictly in place.

ALSO READ | Mystery Illness In Congo: 79 Dead, 376 Infected As Experts Race Against Time