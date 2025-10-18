Aadhaar Card Coming To UK? PM Starmer’s Brit Card Plan Explained, All You Need To Know

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has praised India’s Aadhaar digital ID system as a “massive success” and is considering it as a model for the UK’s upcoming digital identity programme, the “Brit Card.” Starmer made these remarks during his two-day visit to Mumbai, where he met with Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys and one of the architects of Aadhaar.

Aadhaar, launched over 15 years ago, now covers nearly 1.4 billion Indians. It uses a unique 12-digit biometric ID to help residents access banking, welfare, and other government services. The system is credited with saving the Indian economy billions in administrative costs and reducing corruption.

While Starmer highlighted Aadhaar’s success, he stressed that the UK’s plan would be different. The Brit Card will not use biometric data and will initially be mandatory only for employment to prevent illegal working. A UK government spokesperson said inclusivity and data protection would be core priorities.

During his visit, Starmer defended the digital ID concept by pointing out everyday difficulties. “I don’t know how many times the rest of you have had to look in the bottom drawer for three bills when you want to get your kids into school or apply for this or apply for that—it drives me to frustration,” he told reporters. He expressed hope that a digital ID could simplify such tasks and restore public trust, despite declining support in polls.

Starmer linked the Brit Card to immigration enforcement, citing the need to tackle illegal working, including on gig economy platforms. Right-wing parties have highlighted cases of undocumented workers using false identities. Opposition parties and some Labour MPs have also raised concerns about costs, security, and the potential for government overreach.

