PM Modi, Keir Starmer Mumbai Meeting: India UK Trade, Defence, Education & Technology And All That Happened

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer held a high level meeting in Mumbai on Thursday to deepen trade, defence, education and technology ties between India and the United Kingdom. This was Starmer’s first official visit to India since becoming Prime Minister and it marked a major step in implementing the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) signed between the two nations in July this year.

During their meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that India and the United Kingdom have entered a new era of partnership based on mutual growth, innovation and global cooperation. Modi noted that under Starmer’s leadership bilateral ties have advanced considerably reflecting a strong commitment to progress on both sides. He highlighted that the recently signed Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will not only bring down import costs but also expand trade generate employment for young people and create new opportunities for industries and consumers alike. Welcoming Starmer’s arrival in India with the largest ever British business delegation, Modi described the visit as a reflection of renewed energy in India UK relations.

The talks also resulted in a series of major announcements aimed at strengthening economic and strategic collaboration. One of the most significant developments was the decision by 64 Indian companies to invest £1.3 billion in the UK a move expected to create around 7000 new jobs across various sectors. In defence cooperation the two nations finalised a £468 million agreement for the supply of lightweight multirole missiles from the UK to India underscoring their growing security partnership. Furthermore both sides agreed to restructure the Joint Economic and Trade Committee to improve coordination and make trade negotiations more efficient and productive.

Education and innovation were also strong areas of focus. Prime Minister Modi announced that nine UK universities will soon open campuses in India strengthening academic exchanges and skill development. The two sides also explored new opportunities for collaboration in fintech clean energy and digital technology.

Starmer lauded India’s expanding influence in the global economy and expressed his determination to translate the recently signed trade pact into tangible benefits for both countries. He emphasised that the agreement is designed to strengthen collaboration in trade, investment and technology, ensuring long term economic growth and innovation. Clarifying speculation around immigration the UK Prime Minister made it clear that the deal does not involve any visa related provisions underscoring that its focus remains strictly on boosting business and strategic cooperation between India and the United Kingdom.

Both leaders described the India UK partnership as vital for promoting global peace, prosperity and sustainable development. The meeting in Mumbai followed by a joint appearance at the Global Fintech Fest highlighted the shared commitment of both countries to transform their partnership from policy to practical action.

