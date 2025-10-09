UK PM Keir Starmer Makes Big Statement On India, Challenges Donald Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark, Backs India For…

UK PM Keir Starmer India Visit: Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is on a visit to India, released a statement praising India’s leadership and the country’s vision to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2028. The PM congratulated PM Narendra Modi for his leadership and his vision of Viksit Bharat is to make it a completely developed country by 2047. He called India’s growth story remarkable just weeks after US President Donald Trump called India a ‘dead economy.’

“Everything I have seen since I have been here is absolute proof to me that you are on track to succeed in that. We want to be partners on that journey,” the statement stated.

Keir Starmer on India’s Global Role

The UK PM backed India’s entry into the UN Security Council, calling it a ‘rightful place.’

“We sit together in the Commonwealth, G20, and we want to see India taking its rightful place in the UN Security Council.

UK–India Trade Partnership,” Starmer said.

Starmer thanked PM Modi for the India-UK partnership and hailed the trade deal between the two countries, calling it ‘most ambitious.’

“It is the most ambitious trade deal India has ever done. This is a huge win for both nations,” he added.

India-UK Business Leaders Meet

Over the last two days, business leaders from the two countries met to discuss the trade between the two countries amid Donald Trump’s trade war.

Starmer thanked PM Modi for his recent visit to the UK in July.

“It was an honour to host PM Modi in the United Kingdom in July, and I am delighted to make a return visit to India just a few months later.”

Keir Starmer on Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA)

Keir Starmer described the recently signed UK–India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a breakthrough moment, adding that the two countries are building a modern partnership focused on the future and availing new opportunities together.

He hailed the partnership between the two countries, saying it serves as an important pillar of stability and economic progress amid global uncertainty.

“We exchanged views on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and West Asia, as well as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. India supports all efforts to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy,” the statement added.

