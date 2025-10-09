LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump india news novak djokovic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar keir starmer Air Force Day donald trump india news novak djokovic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar keir starmer Air Force Day donald trump india news novak djokovic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar keir starmer Air Force Day donald trump india news novak djokovic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar keir starmer Air Force Day
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump india news novak djokovic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar keir starmer Air Force Day donald trump india news novak djokovic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar keir starmer Air Force Day donald trump india news novak djokovic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar keir starmer Air Force Day donald trump india news novak djokovic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar keir starmer Air Force Day
LIVE TV
Home > World > UK PM Keir Starmer Makes Big Statement On India, Challenges Donald Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark, Backs India For…

UK PM Keir Starmer Makes Big Statement On India, Challenges Donald Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark, Backs India For…

UK PM Keir Starmer India Visit : UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer lauded India's economic rise and leadership vision during his visit. He backed India's permanent UNSC seat and hailed the ambitious UK–India trade pact. Starmer praised PM Modi’s “Viksit Bharat” vision, calling India’s growth story “remarkable.”

UK PM Keir Starmer praises India's economic vision, backs UNSC seat, and calls UK–India trade deal historic during India visit. Photo: ANI.
UK PM Keir Starmer praises India's economic vision, backs UNSC seat, and calls UK–India trade deal historic during India visit. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 9, 2025 20:11:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UK PM Keir Starmer Makes Big Statement On India, Challenges Donald Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark, Backs India For…

UK PM Keir Starmer India Visit: Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is on a visit to India, released a statement praising India’s leadership and the country’s vision to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2028. The PM congratulated PM Narendra Modi for his leadership and his vision of Viksit Bharat is to make it a completely developed country by 2047. He called India’s growth story remarkable just weeks after US President Donald Trump called India a ‘dead economy.’

“Everything I have seen since I have been here is absolute proof to me that you are on track to succeed in that. We want to be partners on that journey,” the statement stated. 

Keir Starmer on India’s Global Role

The UK PM backed India’s entry into the UN Security Council, calling it a ‘rightful place.’

“We sit together in the Commonwealth, G20, and we want to see India taking its rightful place in the UN Security Council.
UK–India Trade Partnership,” Starmer said.

Also Read: Is Donald Trump Winning The Nobel Peace Prize? Online Betting Sites Just Revealed Odds After Israel-Hamas Deal

Starmer thanked PM Modi for the India-UK partnership and hailed the trade deal between the two countries, calling it ‘most ambitious.’

“It is the most ambitious trade deal India has ever done. This is a huge win for both nations,” he added.

India-UK Business Leaders Meet

Over the last two days, business leaders from the two countries met to discuss the trade between the two countries amid Donald Trump’s trade war. 

Starmer thanked PM Modi for his recent visit to the UK in  July. 

“It was an honour to host PM Modi in the United Kingdom in July, and I am delighted to make a return visit to India just a few months later.”

Keir Starmer on Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA)

Keir Starmer described the recently signed UK–India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a breakthrough moment, adding that the two countries are building a modern partnership focused on the future and availing new opportunities together. 

He hailed the partnership between the two countries, saying it serves as an important pillar of stability and economic progress amid global uncertainty.

“We exchanged views on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and West Asia, as well as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. India supports all efforts to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy,” the statement added.

Also Read: What PM Modi Said After Meeting UK PM Keir Starmer? Check Key Highlights

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 8:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-1india newskeir starmerpm modi’UK PM Keir Starmer India VisitWorld news

RELATED News

Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Hits Another Roadblock, Hamas Rejects Prisoner Swap, Accuses Netanyahu Of…
Is Donald Trump Winning The Nobel Peace Prize? Online Betting Sites Just Revealed Odds After Israel-Hamas Deal
Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Big Move, Lifts All Cap On Country’s Missile Range: What It Means
2025 Nobel Prize In Literature: Who Is László Krasznahorkai? Hungarian Author’s Work That Won Him The Award And The Cash Prize He Will Receive
Masood Azhar’s Jaish-e-Mohammed Makes Big Move After Getting Crushed In India’s Operation Sindoor, Now Forms Women’s Wing, Name Is…

LATEST NEWS

Shalini Passi’s MASH Ball 2025 Spotlights Art, Design & Children’s Empowerment With UNICEF India
5 pros of taking up swimming in retirement – and how to get started
Novak Djokovic Collapses, Vomits On Court, Defeats Zizou Bergs Despite Ankle Injury, Breaks Records, Becomes Oldest…
Al-Khelaifi hopes Barcelona will rejoin the rebranded European Football Clubs (EFC)
Recipe: Rôtisserie chicken and za’atar flatbread salad
APPSC FBO Result 2025 RELEASED: Direct Link to Check Result, Merit List PDF, & Latest Offiical Updates
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 10, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On By Updating Yourself
BOJ should be wary of more rate hikes, adviser to Japan's likely next PM says
Buying Gold Jewellery For Diwali? Step-By-Step Guide To Check The Hallmark Of Your Gold: What Compensation You Get If It’s Impure
‘Not A Normal Case’: Lawyer Of Karisma Kapoor’s Children Calls Priya Sachdeva ‘Cinderella Stepmom’ Amid Sunjay Kapur Estate Battle
UK PM Keir Starmer Makes Big Statement On India, Challenges Donald Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark, Backs India For…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UK PM Keir Starmer Makes Big Statement On India, Challenges Donald Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark, Backs India For…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UK PM Keir Starmer Makes Big Statement On India, Challenges Donald Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark, Backs India For…
UK PM Keir Starmer Makes Big Statement On India, Challenges Donald Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark, Backs India For…
UK PM Keir Starmer Makes Big Statement On India, Challenges Donald Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark, Backs India For…
UK PM Keir Starmer Makes Big Statement On India, Challenges Donald Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark, Backs India For…

QUICK LINKS