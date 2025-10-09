LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq
LIVE TV
Home > India > What PM Modi Said After Meeting UK PM Keir Starmer? Check Key Highlights

What PM Modi Said After Meeting UK PM Keir Starmer? Check Key Highlights

The two leaders met in Mumbai for bilateral discussions focused on strengthening trade, technology cooperation, and strategic ties between India and the UK.

PM Modi with Keir Starmer. Image source: (X/@MEAIndia)
PM Modi with Keir Starmer. Image source: (X/@MEAIndia)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 9, 2025 13:13:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What PM Modi Said After Meeting UK PM Keir Starmer? Check Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there is a “new energy” in India-UK relations following talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Starmer is on his first visit to India as the UK Prime Minister.

The two leaders met in Mumbai for bilateral discussions focused on strengthening trade, technology cooperation, and strategic ties between India and the UK. During the meeting, they highlighted the importance of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in July 2024.

In a joint statement, PM Modi said, “Under the leadership of PM Starmer, India and the UK relations have seen significant progress. In July this year, during my visit to the UK, we signed the historic Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).”

PM Starmer also emphasised the significance of the agreement, calling it “really important.” He said, “It’s the biggest deal we’ve struck since we left the European Union. I think it’s also the biggest deal that India has ever struck, so it’s hugely important.”

The UK-India FTA aims to increase bilateral trade by £25.5 billion annually. Both leaders agreed to push for the quick implementation of the deal to benefit businesses and economies in both countries.

The discussions also covered areas like technology, innovation, and strategic collaboration. Both leaders expressed optimism that stronger India-UK ties would create new opportunities for trade, investment, and economic growth.

ALSO READ: UK-India Trade Deal Boosts Scotland’s Whisky Industry

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 1:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3keir starmerpm modi’uk

RELATED News

Drug Smuggler, Insurgent Cadres Arrested In Ongoing Counter-Insurgency Operations In Manipur
Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka, Balasore Tiramasu: IAF Ceremony Menu With Veiled Message For Pakistan Goes Viral
Viral Video: Majestic View Of Mount Everest From Bihar, Thanks To Clean Air, Clear Skies
3 Coolest Airports from India That Make Layovers Awesome – Complete Trip
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 9-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery THURSDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LATEST NEWS

What PM Modi Said After Meeting UK PM Keir Starmer? Check Key Highlights
Saif Ali Khan Opens Up: Actor Says People Called His Knife Attack ‘Fake’, Recalls How Terrible It Felt
How RBI’s Intervention Keeps the Rupee Steady Despite Market Pressure: Rupee’s Stability At 88.80
Who Is Marwan Barghouti? Man On Hamas’ Demand List In Return For Israeli Hostages, Is Deadlier Than Yahya Sinwar
Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing posts 13% jump in full-year profit, beats forecasts
Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status: Here’s How to Check Online, Step-By-Step Guide
Who Was Ratan Tata’s Ex-Girlfriend He Almost Married But A Twist Changed Everything? Find Out Her Name
Bomb OTT Release Date Out: Watch Arjun Das And Kaali Venkat’s Tamil Thriller Online Soon
Told To ‘Eat Around The Meat,’ Vegetarian Passenger Chokes To Death On Qatar Airways Flight: What Went Wrong?
Tata Capital IPO Allotment Today: Oversubscribed 1.95 Times, GMP signals 1.07%; Here’s How To Check Share Allotment Status On BSE And NSE Online
What PM Modi Said After Meeting UK PM Keir Starmer? Check Key Highlights

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What PM Modi Said After Meeting UK PM Keir Starmer? Check Key Highlights

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What PM Modi Said After Meeting UK PM Keir Starmer? Check Key Highlights
What PM Modi Said After Meeting UK PM Keir Starmer? Check Key Highlights
What PM Modi Said After Meeting UK PM Keir Starmer? Check Key Highlights
What PM Modi Said After Meeting UK PM Keir Starmer? Check Key Highlights

QUICK LINKS