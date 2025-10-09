What PM Modi Said After Meeting UK PM Keir Starmer? Check Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there is a “new energy” in India-UK relations following talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Starmer is on his first visit to India as the UK Prime Minister.

The two leaders met in Mumbai for bilateral discussions focused on strengthening trade, technology cooperation, and strategic ties between India and the UK. During the meeting, they highlighted the importance of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in July 2024.

In a joint statement, PM Modi said, “Under the leadership of PM Starmer, India and the UK relations have seen significant progress. In July this year, during my visit to the UK, we signed the historic Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).”

PM Starmer also emphasised the significance of the agreement, calling it “really important.” He said, “It’s the biggest deal we’ve struck since we left the European Union. I think it’s also the biggest deal that India has ever struck, so it’s hugely important.”

#WATCH | Mumbai: UK PM Keir Starmer says, “When we leave later tonight, I expect that we will have secured major new investments, creating thousands of high-skilled jobs in the sectors of the future, for both of our nations.” (Video: ANI/DD News) pic.twitter.com/hTgXqbqwrG — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2025

The UK-India FTA aims to increase bilateral trade by £25.5 billion annually. Both leaders agreed to push for the quick implementation of the deal to benefit businesses and economies in both countries.

The discussions also covered areas like technology, innovation, and strategic collaboration. Both leaders expressed optimism that stronger India-UK ties would create new opportunities for trade, investment, and economic growth.

