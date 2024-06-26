Abraham Lincoln's Wax Sculpture Melts As Temperature Soars To 100 degrees Fahrenheit In Washington

The former US President Abraham Lincoln’s six-foot-tall wax figure in Washington melted over the weekend due to the city’s extreme heat. The wax construction near the location of Camp Barker, a Civil War-era refugee camp that housed formerly enslaved and freed African Americans, was defaced by the temperatures, which reportedly reached 37 degrees Celsius.

According to the BBC, the statue’s head gave way to the intense heat before its legs did. Currently, authorities are fixing the sculpture.The object was a wax building with a candle inside and a sign that read, “Please blow out your wick within 1-2 minutes.”

The non-profit company Cultural DC commissioned the replica, which was supposed to remain at the location until September 2024. “We are all over it! Whether it’s the state of the union, the upcoming election, or this record-level heat,” the group said in response to the event.

WE CAN NOT WITH THIS HEAT EITHER, LINCOLN

Our project, “40 ACRES: Camp Barker” by Sandy Williams IV has gone viral (for innocent reasons and some not so innocent ones). Read the articles for yourself: https://t.co/NfRc0CaLQI

Check out our website for updates. #waxlincoln pic.twitter.com/688QcBUAj2 — Cultural_DC (@Cultural_DC) June 25, 2024

The statue is a piece from the Wax Monument Series, produced by American artist Sandy Williams. It was erected where Camp Barker had stood and is currently the location of an elementary school.

A wire protruding from the 16th president’s neck is all that remains of the head from the 6-foot wax figure of the Lincoln Memorial, which is currently undergoing repair.

The memorial is located at the site of Camp Barker, a Civil War-era refugee camp in Washington, DC, which was once home to African Americans who had been enslaved and emancipated. Camp Barker is now an elementary school.

It was erected outside Garrison Elementary School as a component of Virginia-based artist Sandy Williams IV’s Wax Monument Series.

The duplicate is a candle in addition to a wax statue. Furthermore, this is not the first time it has had problems.

