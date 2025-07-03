Adult Film Star Kylie Page Found Dead at 28; Fentanyl Found, Suspected Drug Overdose

Adult entertainer Kylie Page, 28, was discovered dead in her Hollywood residence on June 25, sparking sorrow and shock across the entertainment world. A friend, unable to reach her, alerted authorities. Despite the arrival of police and the fire department, she was already pronounced dead.

According to U.S. Weekly, investigators found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia at the scene. Personal photos of Kylie with various individuals were scattered around the room. However, no foul play has been confirmed, and the official cause of death remains “deferred”, pending a full examination by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Canadian production company Brazzers, for which Kylie was a star, confirmed her death via X, saying: “Kylie will be remembered for her laughter, kindness, and bringing light wherever she went.”

The statement highlighted her vibrant spirit and conveyed condolences to her loved ones.

Kylie’s Career and Netflix Fame

Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kylie shot to fame in more than 200 adult films for Vixen Media Group and Brazzers. She also appeared in Netflix’s documentary series Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, where she spoke candidly about the darker side of the industry substance use and emotional struggles which earned her many admirers.

Family Launches GoFundMe to Bring Her Home

To help with funeral arrangements, Kylie’s family set up a GoFundMe, writing: “This isn’t just about funeral expenses. It’s about bringing Kylie home… helping her family breathe through the shock.” This plea has drawn public attention and empathy, highlighting the tragic aftermath of her loss.

Industry Faces Alarming Overdose Trend

Kylie’s death has intensified concern about the fantasy -related overdose in Hollywood. In recent years, high -profile figures such as Matthew Perry, Anna Nicole Smith and Bobby Brown Junior have deteriorated due to similar reasons. Even iconic names such as Elvis Presley and Merlin Munro have been linked to drug -related deaths.

According to the National Library of Medicine, prescription drugs are now responsible for a larger part of the celebrity deaths compared to traditional illegal medicines. Experts have warned that the mixture of opioid, barbiturates, sedatives and alcohol can dangerously suppress the central nerve and respiratory tract.

What’s Next in the Investigation?

The County Medical Examiner continues its investigation the final toxic science result and the official cause of death is still in anticipation. Officials should ensure that deaths in the Fantanel divide often require more extensive analysis.

Meanwhile, fans and colleagues make the loss of a bright and clear artist. In web environments and industrial circles, many people call for more awareness of mental health and substance abuse problems in Hollywood.

