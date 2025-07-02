Charlize Theron Spills the Tea, Says ‘F--- Yeah’ to Casual Sex, Immortal Roles, and a Hookup With a 26-Year-Old

Ever wonder what happens when a Hollywood legend takes a youthful detour? Charlize Theron, 49, opened up on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast about a recent fling with a 26-year-old man. “I just recently f—– a 26-year-old and it was really f—— amazing,” Theron confessed. She admitted she has had only three one-night stands in her life. Cooper then praised the man as “the luckiest f—— man walking.” Theron smiled and quipped, “He is for sure not, but thank you.” The revelation came as she promoted The Old Guard 2, now streaming on Netflix.

Sex Advice: Theron Champions Women’s Pleasure

Theron used the podcast to encourage women to take charge in the bedroom. “Women who come across as confident…tend to also in bed, people who want to please males,” she said. “Isn’t it strange? We should be the ones that are like, ‘F— you. I’m gonna have an orgasm.’” She added, “Don’t f—— do that…You’re gonna have better orgasms, and guess what? Your man’s gonna like that.” Theron stressed that practice matters, advising women to explore their pleasure “in a safe way, please.” She sounded candid and witty while promoting open attitudes toward female sexuality.

Theron reflected on how motherhood and marriage limited her opportunities for casual dating. She admitted that during her marriage and while raising daughters Jackson (12) and August (9), she lacked time for dates or self-care routines. “Who has f—- time for dates and shaving and waxing and makeup?” she asked. Now, in her forties, she found a sense of freedom that surprised her. She laughs that one-night stands still feel like a rediscovery. “I sound like I’m sitting here sounding like I do,” she joked. Theron embraced this new phase but didn’t reveal more about the younger man.

Film Spotlight: The Old Guard 2 Returns

Charlize Theron returns in The Old Guard 2, Netflix’s follow-up to the 2020 action hit. She reprises her role as Andy, the fearless leader of a covert team of immortal warriors navigating centuries of battles and betrayals. The sequel dives deeper into themes of redemption, loyalty, and the cost of immortality, all while expanding its international scope and ensemble cast. Theron commands the screen with both raw power and emotional nuance, anchoring explosive action sequences with grounded storytelling. As she promoted the film during her headline-making Call Her Daddy appearance, her candid personal revelations only added fuel to the buzz. Fans quickly connected the dots between her bold honesty and her fierce on-screen presence, amplifying interest in both the film and her real-life persona. The timing couldn’t be better for The Old Guard 2—as audiences tune in for the spectacle, they’re also staying for Theron’s unapologetically authentic voicE.

