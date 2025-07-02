Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Home > Entertainment > Charlize Theron Spills the Tea, Says ‘F— Yeah’ To Casual Sex, Immortal Roles, And A Hookup With A 26-Year-Old

Charlize Theron Spills the Tea, Says ‘F— Yeah’ To Casual Sex, Immortal Roles, And A Hookup With A 26-Year-Old

Charlize Theron, 49, revealed a spicy fling with a 26-year-old on “Call Her Daddy.” She shared sex advice and emphasized women’s pleasure. Her new movie The Old Guard 2 streams now.

Charlize Theron Spills the Tea, Says ‘F--- Yeah’ to Casual Sex, Immortal Roles, and a Hookup With a 26-Year-Old
Charlize Theron Spills the Tea, Says ‘F--- Yeah’ to Casual Sex, Immortal Roles, and a Hookup With a 26-Year-Old (Pic: Instagram)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 04:40:44 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Ever wonder what happens when a Hollywood legend takes a youthful detour? Charlize Theron, 49, opened up on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast about a recent fling with a 26-year-old man. “I just recently f—– a 26-year-old and it was really f—— amazing,” Theron confessed. She admitted she has had only three one-night stands in her life. Cooper then praised the man as “the luckiest f—— man walking.” Theron smiled and quipped, “He is for sure not, but thank you.” The revelation came as she promoted The Old Guard 2, now streaming on Netflix.

Sex Advice: Theron Champions Women’s Pleasure

Theron used the podcast to encourage women to take charge in the bedroom. “Women who come across as confident…tend to also in bed, people who want to please males,” she said. “Isn’t it strange? We should be the ones that are like, ‘F— you. I’m gonna have an orgasm.’” She added, “Don’t f—— do that…You’re gonna have better orgasms, and guess what? Your man’s gonna like that.” Theron stressed that practice matters, advising women to explore their pleasure “in a safe way, please.” She sounded candid and witty while promoting open attitudes toward female sexuality.

Theron reflected on how motherhood and marriage limited her opportunities for casual dating. She admitted that during her marriage and while raising daughters Jackson (12) and August (9), she lacked time for dates or self-care routines. “Who has f—- time for dates and shaving and waxing and makeup?” she asked. Now, in her forties, she found a sense of freedom that surprised her. She laughs that one-night stands still feel like a rediscovery. “I sound like I’m sitting here sounding like I do,” she joked. Theron embraced this new phase but didn’t reveal more about the younger man.

Film Spotlight: The Old Guard 2 Returns

Charlize Theron returns in The Old Guard 2, Netflix’s follow-up to the 2020 action hit. She reprises her role as Andy, the fearless leader of a covert team of immortal warriors navigating centuries of battles and betrayals. The sequel dives deeper into themes of redemption, loyalty, and the cost of immortality, all while expanding its international scope and ensemble cast. Theron commands the screen with both raw power and emotional nuance, anchoring explosive action sequences with grounded storytelling. As she promoted the film during her headline-making Call Her Daddy appearance, her candid personal revelations only added fuel to the buzz. Fans quickly connected the dots between her bold honesty and her fierce on-screen presence, amplifying interest in both the film and her real-life persona. The timing couldn’t be better for The Old Guard 2—as audiences tune in for the spectacle, they’re also staying for Theron’s unapologetically authentic voicE.
(With Inputs)

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Shuts Down Exit Rumours, Shares BTS From Border 2

Tags: Charlize Theron
Advertisement

More News

Texas Republican Keith Self Opposes Procedural Vote On Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’: What We Know So Far
3 Indians Abducted By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action
India Prioritises National Interests In Ongoing US Trade Deal Talks: Report
Apple’s India Ambitions in Jeopardy as Foxconn Recalls Chinese Workforce
3 Indians Kidnapped By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action
Contractors Claim Their Colleagues Opened Fire as Palestinians Sought Food in Gaza: Report
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price Slashed by Rs 30,000 — Will This Deal Disappear Any Moment?
Delhi Mother And Teen Son Found Murdered Inside Locked Lajpat Nagar Home
Kilmar Abrego Garcia Claims He Was Beaten, Tortured In El Salvador’s Infamous Prison Before US Return
New Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Leak Sparks Excitement — Is This the Next Game-Changer with a Secret AI Button?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?