Diljit Dosanjh Shuts Down Exit Rumours, Shares BTS From Border 2

Diljit Dosanjh has confirmed his continued involvement in Border 2, sharing BTS footage despite FWICE’s boycott call over his collaboration with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3.

Last Updated: July 3, 2025 03:26:51 IST
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 03:26:51 IST

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Wednesday quelled reports of his exit from Border 2 by sharing some BTS moments from the set.

Taking to Instagram, Diljit dropped a video in which he can be seen donning the Indian Air Force uniform on the sets of Border 2.

The actor captioned it, “Border 2” (with a clap board emoji). The video features the iconic Border song, “Sandese Aate Hain,” playing in the background.

Diljit has been facing a massive backlash for collaborating with Pakistani artist Hania Aamir in his film Sardaar Ji 3. The timing has added fuel to the ongoing controversy, as tensions between India and Pakistan remain high following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Sardaar Ji 3 was released in theatres on June 27 but was not released in India.

A few days ago, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees had sent a letter to the makers of Border 2, urging them to cut all ties with Diljit.

“Your involvement risks sending a deeply conflicting message, especially given your influence as a director known for socially resonant themes…We, therefore, strongly appeal to you to reconsider your collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh and withdraw from associating with any artist who has been officially boycotted by FWICE. Upholding the dignity of our industry and the nation must remain paramount over professional or commercial interests,” the letter read.

However, the team of Border 2 has not publicly responded to the FWICE letter. And now with his post on Instagram, Diljit has made it clear that he is very much a part of Border 2.

Border 2 is the upcoming sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border and has a powerhouse production team, including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The film is being directed by Anurag Singh. It also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty

Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy

Sardaar Ji 3, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, released on June 27 but did not see a theatrical release in India due to the ongoing diplomatic sensitivities. The collaboration sparked widespread criticism amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) condemned the casting and called for an industry-wide boycott of Diljit. Despite the controversy, the film garnered attention in overseas markets. The backlash has put Diljit’s upcoming projects, including Border 2, under intense scrutiny, although the actor’s recent social media post suggests he remains committed to his role in the war drama.

(With Inputs From ANI)

