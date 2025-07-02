Bollywood Icon Deepika Padukone Walks Her Way into Hollywood Fame – Joins Walk of Fame Class of 2026

Ever wondered what it takes to walk among the stars- literally? Deepika Padukone just found out. The Bollywood icon will receive her own Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2026, making her the first Indian actor to earn this global honour. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced her selection at a press event in Ovation Hollywood, alongside honorees like Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet, Emily Blunt, and Gordon Ramsay. Fans in India and abroad celebrated the news, while social media erupted with pride. Deepika’s name now joins a class of 35 international figures from film, music, theatre, and sports entertainment.

Star Status: Bollywood’s Deepika Joins Hollywood’s Brightest

The Walk of Fame selection committee shortlisted the 2026 honorees from hundreds of nominations during a June 20 meeting, later ratified on June 25 by the Chamber’s board. “These talented individuals have made significant contributions to the world of entertainment,” said Peter Roth, Chair of the selection committee. The Class of 2026 will receive their stars over the coming year. In doing so, Deepika joins an elite club of global celebrities who’ve left a mark on entertainment across continents. This milestone cements her crossover success and influence in both Bollywood and international cinema.

Film Fame: Deepika’s Global Footprint Earns Her The Spot

Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut in 2017 with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, starring alongside Vin Diesel. Since then, she has steadily carved a space for herself on the global stage—not just through films, but also through iconic appearances at the Cannes Film Festival and the Met Gala. Deepika earned a spot in TIME’s 100 Most Influential People list and was featured in Variety’s International Women’s Impact Report, solidifying her presence beyond Bollywood. Her career reflects a unique combination of cinematic talent, cultural ambassadorship, and global advocacy. Whether representing India at international red carpets or championing mental health awareness, she has continuously pushed the boundaries of what an Indian actor can achieve internationally. Her ability to resonate with global audiences, while staying rooted in Indian cinema, made her a natural choice for the Hollywood Walk of Fame honour. Deepika’s journey redefines cross-cultural stardom in today’s interconnected entertainment landscape.

Walk Of Fame: What It Is and Who’s On It

The Hollywood Walk of Fame honours excellence in film, TV, music, radio, and theatre through brass stars embedded on sidewalks along Hollywood Boulevard. Founded in 1960, it features over 2,700 stars today. Legends like Michael Jackson, Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, and Steven Spielberg are part of the hall. Inductees must be nominated and approved, and also agree to attend the unveiling ceremony. Each star installation costs USD 75,000, usually funded by studios or fan groups. The Walk has become a global symbol of entertainment prestige and cultural achievement.

