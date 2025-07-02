Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Home > Entertainment > Why Did Kylie Jenner Follow Timothée Chalamet On Instagram After Two Years Of Dating? Internet Says, He Had To Earn It

Why Did Kylie Jenner Follow Timothée Chalamet On Instagram After Two Years Of Dating? Internet Says, He Had To Earn It

Kylie Jenner has followed boyfriend Timothée Chalamet on Instagram after two years of dating, sparking fan buzz. Though Chalamet doesn’t follow anyone, their low-key romance continues. The couple, first linked in 2023, have been spotted at major events and have family approval.

Kylie Jenner with Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner with Timothée Chalamet

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 20:48:32 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Fashion mogul Kylie Jenner has now started following Timothee Chalamet’s Instagram handle after two years of dating, reported Page Six. Chalamet is just one of the 119 accounts Jenner follows on the social media app.

However, Timothee has not followed her back noticeably, although he doesn’t follow any accounts on his official page. When she started following him is not clear, but fans are making a buzz about it on Tuesday.

Chalamet already has 19.7 million followers on Instagram, reported Page Six. The couple have been taking things relatively slow throughout their relationship.

They were first romantically linked in April 2023 after Jenner’s Range Rover was spotted parked in Chalamet’s driveway, according to Page Six.

They confirmed their relationship by attending Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour concert together. Kylie has been spotted with Timothee at numerous awards shows throughout the last year.

Even last year, Jenner joined Chalamet inside the venue for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. Although the couple’s rare public outings have fueled curiosity, a source close to the pair has previously shared that they prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Timothee’s mom Nicole Flender has given the couple her blessing.”I have to say she’s lovely,” the matriarch told New York Magazine’s Curbed in an interview published April 21. “She’s very nice to me,” per E! News.

Kylie travelled to the Italian city with her two kids — Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3 — whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.
Chalamet, for his part, previously dated Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza Gonzalez, reported Page Six. 

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: From Deepika Padukone To Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner: These Global Icons Are Defining Modern Style with Sport Luxe Wave

Tags: home_hero_pos_9KYLIE JENNERlatest hollywood newsTIMOTHEE CHALAMET
Advertisement

More News

Texas Republican Keith Self Opposes Procedural Vote On Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’: What We Know So Far
3 Indians Abducted By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action
India Prioritises National Interests In Ongoing US Trade Deal Talks: Report
Apple’s India Ambitions in Jeopardy as Foxconn Recalls Chinese Workforce
3 Indians Kidnapped By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action
Contractors Claim Their Colleagues Opened Fire as Palestinians Sought Food in Gaza: Report
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price Slashed by Rs 30,000 — Will This Deal Disappear Any Moment?
Delhi Mother And Teen Son Found Murdered Inside Locked Lajpat Nagar Home
Kilmar Abrego Garcia Claims He Was Beaten, Tortured In El Salvador’s Infamous Prison Before US Return
New Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Leak Sparks Excitement — Is This the Next Game-Changer with a Secret AI Button?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?