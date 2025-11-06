Afghanistan And Pakistan Set To Open Talks In Istanbul

Officials from Afghanistan and Pakistan are set to restart talks in Istanbul with an aim to diffuse tensions along the border. Post the violence clashes on October 11 and 15 officials from both the countries have held two round of talks in Doha and Istanbul however no solution has been agreed by both the sides.

Afghan delegation consists of Abdul Haq Waseq, General Directorate of Intelligence chief, Deputy Interior Minister Rehmatullah Najib, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen, Anas Haqqani, Qahar Balkhi, Zakir Jalali, and Afghanistan’s charge d’affaires in Ankara.

“All parties have agreed on continuation of ceasefire and to put in place a monitoring and verification mechanism that will ensure maintenance of peace and impose a penalty on the violating party,” said a joint statement by Turkish Foreign Ministry following the last round of talks.

“The principals from both sides would reconvene in Istanbul on November 6, 2025 to discuss the implementation,” further adds the statement.

Pakistan’s Defence Minsiter Khawaja Asif has warned the Afghan Taliban if the third round of talks in Istanbul fail then they will be forced to fight a war.

Tensions between the two countries started when Pakistan was atta ked by Afghanistan on the night of Octover 11, 2025. Since then there have been drone strikes and aerial attacks by Pakistan on several positions held by Taliban.

The border between Afghanistan and Pakistan has been closed for weeks now. This dialogue aims to resolve escalating border conflicts and long-standing disputes.

At this juncture Pakistan is grappling with issues like terrorism and has suffered multiple casualties among security forces in intelligence-based operations. Pakistani army faces a collusive threat from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Taliban.

