Afghanistan: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.3 Jolts Hindu Kush Region, Here’s What We Know

A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan early Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported, shaking several provinces and sparking fears of more devastation just two months after a deadly tremor killed thousands.

According to USGS data, the quake hit the Kholm district near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in the Hindu Kush region at 12:59 am local time (20:29 GMT). It was recorded at a depth of 28 kilometres (17 miles), deeper than the agency’s initial estimate of 10 kilometres (six miles).

The country’s national disaster management agency said reports of casualties and damage are still being collected and will be shared once assessments are complete. Residents in nearby regions reported feeling strong tremors, with some rushing out of their homes in panic.

The latest earthquake comes just two months after Afghanistan’s deadliest in recent history. On August 31, a 6.0-magnitude quake struck the country’s east, killing more than 2,200 people and destroying hundreds of homes.

Earthquakes are frequent in Afghanistan, particularly along the Hindu Kush mountain range, where the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates collide. The region is known for its high seismic activity, and tremors are often felt across South and Central Asia.

Since 1900, northeastern Afghanistan has been struck by at least 12 earthquakes measuring above magnitude 7, according to seismologist Brian Baptie of the British Geological Survey. Authorities are now closely monitoring aftershocks and potential damage in affected areas.

