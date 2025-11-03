LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs South Africa cricket records ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract KING movie Mexico blast India vs South Africa cricket records ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract KING movie Mexico blast India vs South Africa cricket records ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract KING movie Mexico blast India vs South Africa cricket records ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract KING movie Mexico blast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs South Africa cricket records ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract KING movie Mexico blast India vs South Africa cricket records ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract KING movie Mexico blast India vs South Africa cricket records ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract KING movie Mexico blast India vs South Africa cricket records ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract KING movie Mexico blast
LIVE TV
Home > World > Afghanistan: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.3 Jolts Hindu Kush Region, Here’s What We Know

Afghanistan: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.3 Jolts Hindu Kush Region, Here’s What We Know

The latest earthquake comes just two months after Afghanistan’s deadliest in recent history. On August 31, a 6.0-magnitude quake struck the country’s east, killing more than 2,200 people and destroying hundreds of homes.

Representational Image (Image Credit - ANI)
Representational Image (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 3, 2025 04:00:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Afghanistan: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.3 Jolts Hindu Kush Region, Here’s What We Know

A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan early Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported, shaking several provinces and sparking fears of more devastation just two months after a deadly tremor killed thousands.

According to USGS data, the quake hit the Kholm district near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in the Hindu Kush region at 12:59 am local time (20:29 GMT). It was recorded at a depth of 28 kilometres (17 miles), deeper than the agency’s initial estimate of 10 kilometres (six miles).

The country’s national disaster management agency said reports of casualties and damage are still being collected and will be shared once assessments are complete. Residents in nearby regions reported feeling strong tremors, with some rushing out of their homes in panic.

The latest earthquake comes just two months after Afghanistan’s deadliest in recent history. On August 31, a 6.0-magnitude quake struck the country’s east, killing more than 2,200 people and destroying hundreds of homes.

Earthquakes are frequent in Afghanistan, particularly along the Hindu Kush mountain range, where the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates collide. The region is known for its high seismic activity, and tremors are often felt across South and Central Asia.

Since 1900, northeastern Afghanistan has been struck by at least 12 earthquakes measuring above magnitude 7, according to seismologist Brian Baptie of the British Geological Survey. Authorities are now closely monitoring aftershocks and potential damage in affected areas.

ALSO READ: Border Standoff With Afghanistan Cripples Pakistan’s Transport Network, Causes Massive Economic Losses

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 4:00 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: afghanistanAfghanistan EarthquakeHindu Kush Region

RELATED News

New US Travel Rules 2025: Documents, Entry Requirements & Key Changes

At Least 23 Dead, Including Children After Massive Explosion At Mexico Supermarket

Barack Obama Calls Trump Era ‘Craziness And Chaos,’ Rallies Support For Democrats

Multiple Passengers Stabbed On Moving Train In Cambridgeshire, Two Suspects Held

Egypt Unveils $1.2B Grand Museum, Revealing Tutankhamun’s Tomb In Its Full Glory For The First Time Ever

LATEST NEWS

Meet Amol Mazumdar, Man Who Never Played For India But Scripted History With Women’s World Cup Win

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Big Statement After Indian Women’s World Cup Win: ‘This Is Not The End’

How Much Prize Money Will India Get After Winning Women’s World Cup 2025? All You Need To Know

Watch Video: India Crowned ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Champions After Win Over South Africa

PM Modi Congratulates Indian Women’s Team On Historic World Cup Win: ‘The Team Showed Exceptional…’

Watch Video: This Catch By Amanjot Kaur Swung The Game For India Against South Africa In Women’s World Cup Final

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup Winners List (1973–2025): Complete List of Champions, Runners-Up, and Host Nations

Watch Video: Indian Women’s Team In Tears After Beating South Africa To Win World Cup 2025

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Women Defeat South Africa Women By 52 Runs To Win Maiden ODI World Cup Title

Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Another Record, Goes Past Belinda Clark To Become…

Afghanistan: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.3 Jolts Hindu Kush Region, Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Afghanistan: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.3 Jolts Hindu Kush Region, Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Afghanistan: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.3 Jolts Hindu Kush Region, Here’s What We Know
Afghanistan: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.3 Jolts Hindu Kush Region, Here’s What We Know
Afghanistan: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.3 Jolts Hindu Kush Region, Here’s What We Know
Afghanistan: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.3 Jolts Hindu Kush Region, Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS