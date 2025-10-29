LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Border Standoff With Afghanistan Cripples Pakistan’s Transport Network, Causes Massive Economic Losses

Border Standoff With Afghanistan Cripples Pakistan’s Transport Network, Causes Massive Economic Losses

Pakistan’s transport network faces chaos as tensions with Afghanistan halt cross-border trade. Thousands of trucks are stranded, causing massive economic losses and leaving drivers without food or aid, exposing Pakistan’s heavy dependence on regional trade routes.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have brought the country's transport network to a grinding halt (PHOTO: X)
Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have brought the country's transport network to a grinding halt (PHOTO: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: October 29, 2025 21:52:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Border Standoff With Afghanistan Cripples Pakistan’s Transport Network, Causes Massive Economic Losses

The relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan has led to the transport network in the country coming to a standstill causing colossal economic and humanitarian losses. Imdad Hussain Naqvi, the Senior Vice Chairman of the Goods Transportation Association, cites that thousands of trucks and trailers loaded with goods destined to Afghanistan and Central Asia states are stalled at ports and highways as a consequence of the political misjudgments of the city of Islamabad.

Naqvi opined that the increasing levels of hostility between the two neighbouring nations have reduced the transporters into a dismal condition. He clarified that his trucks had stalled in the border with no food, no water and no security and said that drivers were taking care of one another with no governmental support.

The convoys that are stalled are not just interfering with trade; they are also threatening thousands of Pakistani employees who rely on cross-border transportation.

He also added that the setbacks are in billions of rupees. Naqvi reiterated this, saying it is a loss to the transporters but also to the state as a whole, saying that the goods (not to mention the perishable goods such as pharmaceutical and food products) meant to be delivered to Afghanistan and Central Asia are going bad that have been stuck on roads. He blamed the government of not properly managing the situation and demanded immediate action to open trade routes and regain sanity.

Truck driver Haji Khan Zaid lamented by saying that when the transport stops, Pakistan stops. He urged the government to decouple politics with trade, as he will starve thousands of drivers and their families. Zar Meran was another driver who had a similar frustration. Every one of our vehicles is parked, and we have nothing to do. The Afghan route had just to be opened, that is all we are waiting, you see we are waiting, he said, and the government was silent.

The economic blowback is becoming more profound as the war between Pakistan and Afghanistan persists. The border shutdown has revealed the weak economic reliance of Pakistan on regional trading paths and excessive cost of political turmoil to the common workers.

ALSO READ: Popular AI Chatbot Based On Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein Lures Kids Into ‘Secret Bunker’ Chats

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 9:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: afghanistanlatest world newspakistan

RELATED News

Popular AI Chatbot Based On Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein Lures Kids Into ‘Secret Bunker’ Chats

Is Brigitte Macron A Man? French First Lady’s Daughter Tiphaine Auziere Issues Big Statement, Says ‘No Matter What…’

Israel Reaffirms Gaza Ceasefire After Deadly Strikes Leave 104 Dead

Russia Prepares To Capture This Strategic Ukrainian City: What Will It Mean For The Ongoing War?

I’m Not Allowed To…’ Donald Trump FINALLY Clears The Air On 2028 Presidential Run, But Exploiting THIS Loophole Might Change His Decision

LATEST NEWS

India Working To Bring Back Nationals Detained In Thailand After Myanmar Crossing, MEA Confirms

Shocking Uttar Pradesh Viral Video: Ambulance In Mirzapur Drops Pregnant Woman On Highway, She Delivers Baby On A Muddy Road As Last Resort- Watch!

Rajinikanth Travels Economy To Goa For ‘Jailer 2’ Shoot; Fans Go Wild Mid-Flight: Watch Viral Video

Luxury Housing Demand Soars in India: What Buyers and Developers Need to Know

Four Children Injured In Mysterious Blast While Playing In Handwara Field

Adani Total Gas Reports 20% Revenue Growth In Q2FY26, Crosses 1 Million PNG Household Connections

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Visits Cyclone-Affected Areas, Promises Full Support To Victims

Agastya Nanda In Ikkis: Who Was Arun Khetarpal? Meet The Real-Life Hero Of Sriram Raghavan’s War Drama

Leading Doctors in India Transforming Back Pain Treatment with Modern Techniques

Congress Attacks Modi, Alleges Trump Used “Pressure Tactics” for Trade Deal, Praised Pakistan Leaders

Border Standoff With Afghanistan Cripples Pakistan’s Transport Network, Causes Massive Economic Losses

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Border Standoff With Afghanistan Cripples Pakistan’s Transport Network, Causes Massive Economic Losses

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Border Standoff With Afghanistan Cripples Pakistan’s Transport Network, Causes Massive Economic Losses
Border Standoff With Afghanistan Cripples Pakistan’s Transport Network, Causes Massive Economic Losses
Border Standoff With Afghanistan Cripples Pakistan’s Transport Network, Causes Massive Economic Losses
Border Standoff With Afghanistan Cripples Pakistan’s Transport Network, Causes Massive Economic Losses

QUICK LINKS