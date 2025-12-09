LIVE TV
Afghanistan: Taliban Arrest Four Young Men For Behaving Like Peaky Blinders, Authorities Claim The Youths Were Accused Of…

Photos of the young men wearing long coats, flat caps and stylish outfits similar to the Shelby family characters went viral on Afghan social media in recent days.

Taliban Arrest Four Young Men For Behaving Like Peaky Blinders. (Image source: X/@ZahraJoya)
Taliban Arrest Four Young Men For Behaving Like Peaky Blinders. (Image source: X/@ZahraJoya)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 9, 2025 15:30:58 IST

The Taliban has arrested four young men in Herat, Afghanistan, for wearing outfits inspired by the popular British TV series Peaky Blinders. According to local media reports, the group was detained by the Taliban’s morality police for allegedly “promoting foreign culture.”

Photos of the young men wearing long coats, flat caps and stylish outfits similar to the Shelby family characters went viral on Afghan social media in recent days. Many users jokingly referred to them as the “Jebrael Shelbys.”

The four men earlier appeared in an interview on the YouTube channel Herat Mic, where they explained that they dressed this way because they admired the fashion seen in the show. They said most people they met on the streets reacted positively to their look. One of them even said they hoped to showcase traditional clothing from various Afghan ethnic groups along with modern styles.

However, the Taliban’s Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice did not approve. Ministry spokesperson Saiful Islam Khyber said the group’s behaviour went against “Islamic values and Afghan culture.” He also posted a video of one of the arrested men expressing regret for dressing in that manner.

This is not the first time the Taliban has detained people for clothing choices. Since returning to power in 2021, the group has enforced strict rules on how Afghans must dress and appear in public. Barbers have been ordered not to shave beards or create what the authorities consider “Western-style” haircuts.

The incident also comes months after the Taliban banned photos of “all living things,” following their strict interpretation of Islamic law. The morality ministry had announced that this ban would be gradually implemented across the country. Despite this, Taliban officials themselves continue to post photos of people on social media.

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 3:30 PM IST
QUICK LINKS