LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
Home > World > After 4.2 magnitude jolt, second quake of 2.8 hits Bhutan

After 4.2 magnitude jolt, second quake of 2.8 hits Bhutan

After 4.2 magnitude jolt, second quake of 2.8 hits Bhutan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 13:57:13 IST

Thimphu [Bhutan], September 8 (ANI): A second earthquake struck Bhutan on Monday, with the National Center for Seismology (NCS) recording a magnitude of 2.8. This comes just hours after a 4.2 magnitude quake hit the region earlier in the day.

According to the NCS, the second tremor occurred at 12:49:37 IST at a depth of 10 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS stated, “EQ of M: 2.8, On: 08/09/2025 12:49:37 IST, Lat: 27.27 N, Long: 89.11 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bhutan.”

Earlier, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 11:15:51 IST, also at a depth of 10 km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.2, On: 08/09/2025 11:15:51 IST, Lat: 26.89 N, Long: 91.71 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bhutan.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Bhutan, like the rest of the world, has not been spared by the fury of natural hazards and is susceptible to many kind of it. Geo-physically, Bhutan is located in the young Himalayan Mountains and considered to be one of the most seismically active zones in the world, the Asian Disaster Reduction Centre stated.

As per the Indian Seismic Code, Bhutan falls within seismic zones IV and V, which are the most active zones. Considering the location and as proven by the past earthquakes, earthquakes are one of the most imminent hazards in Bhutan. As a result of global warming, Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) poses another risk to the people of Bhutan. Due to climate change, the seasonal strong winds have become one of the hazards in Bhutan, causing significant damage to the rural homes in Bhutan.

The 2011 and 2013 windstorms caused huge damage to rural homes in Bhutan. Other hazards, such as landslides, flash floods, and forest/structural fires, also sweep across the country, causing significant losses to properties and lives, the Asian Disaster Reduction Centre stated. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bhutanearthquakeNational Center for SeismologyNCS

RELATED News

"Very tragic event," Israel's Consulate General to South India on Jerusalem Shooting
Traders Unity Action Committee spokesman slams Interior Minister for 'insulting' 22 lakh people of PoGB
Nepal: One killed, dozens injured in 'Gen Z' protest as police use teargas, rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators
Nepal Gen Z Protests: Police Fire Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets, Curfew Extended
Nepal: Massive Protests break out in Kathmandu over corruption, social media ban; curfew imposed

LATEST NEWS

AR Rahman teams up with Diane Warren, RIKA for latest track 'Exotic'
Chak De India! Indian Women’s Hockey Team Dominates Singapore 12-0, Qualifies for Super 4 in Asia Cup 2025
Vashu Bhagnani alleges money laundering through benami properties by Ali Abbas Zafar, plans to knock doors of ED
The iPhone 17 Is Coming! Here’s Why The 16 Pro Max Remains The Mobile Photography King And Things Will Only Get Better
Himachal CM thanksthe Tripura govt for Rs 5 Crore disaster relief assistance
From Virender Sehwag to Ravi Shastri: Meet The Stars of Asia Cup 2025 Commentary Panel
AR Rahman drops selfie with Harry Potter star Tom Felton at TIFF, fans call it "picture of the century"
"B Sudershan Reddy is the most qualified candidate, will become Vice President": Congress MP Pramod Tiwari
‘What Will She Do On Stage?’ Apoorva Mukhija’s Tour Announcement Sparks Online Fury
"Desh mein ekta aur bhaichaare ka sandesh diya..": Rahul Gandhi remembers contributions of music legend Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary
After 4.2 magnitude jolt, second quake of 2.8 hits Bhutan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After 4.2 magnitude jolt, second quake of 2.8 hits Bhutan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After 4.2 magnitude jolt, second quake of 2.8 hits Bhutan
After 4.2 magnitude jolt, second quake of 2.8 hits Bhutan
After 4.2 magnitude jolt, second quake of 2.8 hits Bhutan
After 4.2 magnitude jolt, second quake of 2.8 hits Bhutan

QUICK LINKS