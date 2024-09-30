Home
Monday, September 30, 2024
After Attacking Hezbollah, Why Is Israel Targeting Yemen?  

Israel’s decision to strike Houthi targets in Yemen occurred concurrently with attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon.

After Attacking Hezbollah, Why Is Israel Targeting Yemen?  

West Asia is disturbed, with Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continuing airstrikes attacking Lebanon leading to the deaths of over 100 people in a single day, they have now expanded their operations to target Yemen focusing on Houthi controlled areas.

On Sunday, Israel launched strikes on power plants and seaports in Ras Isa and Hodeidah, according to a statement by the Israeli military. Houthi-affiliated media reported that the strikes resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including a port worker and three electrical engineers. The question arises,

Why is Israel targeting Yemen?  

Israel’s decision to strike Houthi targets in Yemen occurred concurrently with attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon. According to Israeli military spokesperson Captain David Avraham, dozens of aircraft, including fighter jets and reconnaissance planes, were involved in this large-scale operation. These strikes targeted areas utilized by the Houthi forces for military purposes.

This is only the second time Israel has struck Yemen. The first instance was in July, following a drone attack that hit Tel Aviv, killing a man in his apartment. Sunday’s attack, which claimed four lives and injured at least 33 others, targeted essential infrastructure in Yemen. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and the death toll may rise as authorities continue to sift through the debris.

Israel’s decision to target Yemen’s ports could have severe humanitarian consequences. As Yemen relies heavily on aid that enters through these ports, any damage could further destabilize the nation, which is already in crisis. Human rights organizations have expressed concern over the attacks, emphasizing the critical role these ports play in providing aid to Yemen’s population.

Iran also condemned Israel’s actions, with a foreign ministry spokesperson accusing Israel of attacking civilian infrastructure, including power plants and fuel depots. Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, however, defended the strikes, stating that Israel’s reach extends wherever necessary, and no location is beyond its capability to strike.

Also Read:

Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said the missile attack was in retaliation for the death of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah, promising that their “resistance” would continue.

