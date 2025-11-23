LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump black magic akbar ncert is Rodney Rogers dead 26 11 Mumbai attacks IND vs SA congress Google AI Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump black magic akbar ncert is Rodney Rogers dead 26 11 Mumbai attacks IND vs SA congress Google AI Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump black magic akbar ncert is Rodney Rogers dead 26 11 Mumbai attacks IND vs SA congress Google AI Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump black magic akbar ncert is Rodney Rogers dead 26 11 Mumbai attacks IND vs SA congress Google AI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump black magic akbar ncert is Rodney Rogers dead 26 11 Mumbai attacks IND vs SA congress Google AI Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump black magic akbar ncert is Rodney Rogers dead 26 11 Mumbai attacks IND vs SA congress Google AI Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump black magic akbar ncert is Rodney Rogers dead 26 11 Mumbai attacks IND vs SA congress Google AI Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump black magic akbar ncert is Rodney Rogers dead 26 11 Mumbai attacks IND vs SA congress Google AI
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Agree To US Peace Plan On Ukraine-Russia War Or Fight Your Little Heart Out’: Trump Warns Zelensky

‘Agree To US Peace Plan On Ukraine-Russia War Or Fight Your Little Heart Out’: Trump Warns Zelensky

Donald Trump said that his proposed Ukraine peace plan is not final and ordered Kyiv to give its response by November 27. He stated that his plan aims to create a path toward ending the ongoing conflict, but he added that both sides must review the proposal before the next steps are decided.

Trump On Ukraine Peace Plan
Trump On Ukraine Peace Plan

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 23, 2025 08:25:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Agree To US Peace Plan On Ukraine-Russia War Or Fight Your Little Heart Out’: Trump Warns Zelensky

President Donald Trump said the US peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war is not his final offer. He made the remark after Ukraine’s Western partners warned that the draft needed major revisions. Speaking outside the White House, Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could accept the plan or continue the fight. He has asked Kyiv to respond by November 27.

When asked if this was his last offer, Trump said it was not, and added that he intends to end the war “one way or another.” He also claimed the war would not have started if he had been president in 2022.

Republican Senator Mike Rounds said Secretary of State Marco Rubio told senators that the 28-point plan came from a Russian source. The State Department has not made any public statement on the claim. Senior security officials from the US, France, Britain, Germany and Ukraine will meet in Geneva on Sunday to review the proposal and discuss key changes.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine is facing one of the most difficult periods in its history as Washington continues to push Kyiv to consider the plan. Putin has said the draft could serve as a basis for further negotiations.

Western Nations Call for Changes at G20 Summit

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff will attend the Geneva negotiations. The UK will be represented by National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell. A joint statement issued at the G20 summit in South Africa said the US draft requires additional work.

The statement was signed by leaders from Canada, France, Finland, Ireland, Japan, Italy, Spain, the UK, Germany and other European nations. They stressed that borders must not be changed by force. They also raised concerns about troop limits proposed in the draft that might leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attacks.

Leaked details of the proposal show that Ukraine may need to pull back from parts of the Donetsk region it currently controls. The draft also recognises Russia’s de facto control of Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea. It would freeze the front lines in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia and cap Ukraine’s armed forces at 600,000 personnel.

The plan includes placing European fighter jets in Poland to strengthen security. It promises security guarantees for Ukraine, while offering Russia a gradual return to global markets and the possible opportunity to rejoin the G7. No detailed outline of the guarantees has been disclosed.

Ukraine Warns of Difficult Choices as Talks Continue

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the proposal with both Zelenskyy and Trump at the G20 summit. Starmer said the draft needs close examination and expressed concern about troop limits. Zelenskyy warned Ukrainians that the country may face a choice between protecting national dignity or risking the loss of a key partner.

He said Ukraine will work with the US and defend its national interests. Zelenskyy appointed his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, to lead the negotiating team. Ukraine continues to depend on US weapons, intelligence and air defence systems for protection against Russian attacks.

Whereas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow has received the US peace proposal, though the Kremlin has not examined it in detail. He claimed Russia is ready to show flexibility but will continue fighting if necessary. Western intelligence said Russian forces have recently gained ground in parts of southeastern Ukraine despite high casualties. 

Must Read: Several International Airlines Cancel Flights To And From Venezuela, After U.S. FAA Issues Warning Of ‘Potentially Hazardous Situation’

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 8:25 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

John F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis at 34

‘Most Expensive Picture’: Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook & Top CEOs in Rare Candid Meeting- Real or Fake?

Rodney Rogers Dies at 54: Former Wake Forest Star, NBA Player Cause of Death, Net Worth, Career, Age & More

Usha Vance Without Wedding Ring Ignites Social Media Buzz, Sparks Split Rumours

“Marjorie Went BAD”: Donald Trump’s Fiery Response to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Shocking Resignation

LATEST NEWS

‘Agree To US Peace Plan On Ukraine-Russia War Or Fight Your Little Heart Out’: Trump Warns Zelensky

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Las Vegas GP Live Telecast On TV, And Mobile Apps In India

Gurugram Horror: Severed Head, Chopped Braids and Leg of Minor Girl Found, Police Suspect ‘Black Magic’ Ritual

‘Baccha Chor’ Video: Masked Man Tries to Kidnap 6-Year-Old, Brave Father Fights Him Of in Mathura

‘Tipu-Ipu ko maro ekdum… samundar mein phek do’: Assam CM Backs NCERT Move to Remove ‘Great’ Title From Akbar, Tipu Sultan

Maharashtra College Tensions Rise After Students’ Performing Namaz Video Triggers Protest

“Marjorie Went BAD”: Donald Trump’s Fiery Response to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Shocking Resignation

‘Unhe darrna chahiye’: Shah Rukh Khan Honors 26/11, Pahalgam Attack & Delhi Blast Victims at Global Peace Honours 2025

India vs South Africa: This Unexpected Player to Take Over ODI Captaincy from Shubman Gill, Not Rishabh Pant or Rohit Sharma

Justice Surya Kant Prioritises Clearing 90,000 Pending Cases As He Prepares To Take Over As CJI

‘Agree To US Peace Plan On Ukraine-Russia War Or Fight Your Little Heart Out’: Trump Warns Zelensky

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Agree To US Peace Plan On Ukraine-Russia War Or Fight Your Little Heart Out’: Trump Warns Zelensky

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Agree To US Peace Plan On Ukraine-Russia War Or Fight Your Little Heart Out’: Trump Warns Zelensky
‘Agree To US Peace Plan On Ukraine-Russia War Or Fight Your Little Heart Out’: Trump Warns Zelensky
‘Agree To US Peace Plan On Ukraine-Russia War Or Fight Your Little Heart Out’: Trump Warns Zelensky
‘Agree To US Peace Plan On Ukraine-Russia War Or Fight Your Little Heart Out’: Trump Warns Zelensky

QUICK LINKS