Several International Airlines Cancel Flights To And From Venezuela, After U.S. FAA Issues Warning Of ‘Potentially Hazardous Situation’

Three major international airlines cancelled their flights from Venezuela on Saturday after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration warned carriers of a “potentially hazardous situation” in the country’s airspace. According to Flightradar24 and the official website of Simón Bolívar Maiquetía International Airport, Brazil’s Gol, Colombia’s Avianca, and TAP Air Portugal suspended their scheduled departures from Caracas.

Officials stated that the alert came soon after rising concerns about instability in Venezuelan airspace and possible threats linked to security-related developments in the region.

Airlines Cite Security Risks in Maiquetía Airspace

Authorities in Colombia released a statement saying that flying in the Maiquetía region carried “potential risks” due to worsening security conditions and increased military movement. TAP Air Portugal said it cancelled flights planned for Saturday and the following Tuesday.

The airline explained that it acted after receiving information from U.S. aviation authorities indicating unsafe conditions in Venezuelan airspace. Spain’s Iberia also suspended flights to Caracas from Monday until further notice. However, the airline confirmed that its scheduled flight from Venezuela to Madrid departed on Saturday while future operations remain under review.

Some Airlines Continue Operations Despite FAA Advisory

Despite the warnings, Copa Airlines and Wingo continued their scheduled flights from Maiquetía on Saturday. Meanwhile, the U.S. FAA notice highlighted a “worsening security situation and heightened military activity” in or around Venezuela, saying the risks could threaten aircraft at all altitudes.

Reports indicate a major increase in American military presence near the region in recent months, including the deployment of the U.S. Navy’s largest aircraft carrier, multiple warships, and F-35 fighter aircraft. Flightradar24 also showed that Latam Airlines’ flight to Bogota, scheduled for Sunday, has been cancelled.

Must Read: John F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis at 34