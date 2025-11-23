LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
black magic baccha chor akbar ncert is Rodney Rogers dead donald trump 26 11 Mumbai attacks IND vs SA congress Google AI black magic baccha chor akbar ncert is Rodney Rogers dead donald trump 26 11 Mumbai attacks IND vs SA congress Google AI black magic baccha chor akbar ncert is Rodney Rogers dead donald trump 26 11 Mumbai attacks IND vs SA congress Google AI black magic baccha chor akbar ncert is Rodney Rogers dead donald trump 26 11 Mumbai attacks IND vs SA congress Google AI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
black magic baccha chor akbar ncert is Rodney Rogers dead donald trump 26 11 Mumbai attacks IND vs SA congress Google AI black magic baccha chor akbar ncert is Rodney Rogers dead donald trump 26 11 Mumbai attacks IND vs SA congress Google AI black magic baccha chor akbar ncert is Rodney Rogers dead donald trump 26 11 Mumbai attacks IND vs SA congress Google AI black magic baccha chor akbar ncert is Rodney Rogers dead donald trump 26 11 Mumbai attacks IND vs SA congress Google AI
LIVE TV
Home > World > John F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis at 34

John F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis at 34

John F. Kennedy’s granddaughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, revealed on Saturday that she has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Writing in The New Yorker, the 34-year-old shared that her doctors estimate she may have about a year to live.

John F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis at 34

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 23, 2025 05:37:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

John F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis at 34

John F. Kennedy’s granddaughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, revealed on Saturday that she has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Writing in The New Yorker, the 34-year-old shared that her doctors estimate she may have about a year to live. 

Schlossberg, the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, was diagnosed in May 2024 after her doctor noticed elevated white blood cell counts following the birth of her second child.

JFK Granddaughter Battling Rare Leukemia Undergoing Chemotherapy

Tatiana Schlossberg revealed that she has acute myeloid leukemia with a rare mutation, a type of cancer usually seen in older adults. The environmental journalist shared that she has undergone multiple rounds of chemotherapy and two stem cell transplants—first using her sister’s cells and then from an unrelated donor—while also participating in clinical trials. 

During the most recent trial, her doctor told her he might be able to keep her alive for about a year. Schlossberg also noted that her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has been in the national spotlight—first running for president and later serving as President Donald Trump’s Health and Human Services secretary—and expressed concern that his policies could negatively impact cancer patients like her.

Tatiana Schlossberg Emotional Statmeent 

Schlossberg shared her fears that her young daughter and son may not remember her, expressing sadness and a sense of loss over not being able to continue the “wonderful life” she shared with her husband, George Moran. She added that, even though her parents and siblings try to shield her from their grief, she feels the weight of it every day.

She wrote, “For my whole life, I have tried to be good, to be a good student and a good sister and a good daughter, and to protect my mother and never make her upset or angry. Now I have added a new tragedy to her life, to our family’s life, and there’s nothing I can do to stop it,”

(Inputs from PTI)

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 5:19 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: John F Kennedy cancerJohn F Kennedy grand daughterTatiana Schlossberg cancer

RELATED News

Rodney Rogers Dies at 54: Former Wake Forest Star, NBA Player Cause of Death, Net Worth, Career, Age & More

Usha Vance Without Wedding Ring Ignites Social Media Buzz, Sparks Split Rumours

“Marjorie Went BAD”: Donald Trump’s Fiery Response to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Shocking Resignation

Washington Records First Human Death Linked To H5N5 Bird Flu, Health Department Confirms

Strongest Passport In The World 2025: This Is World’s Most Powerful Passport, Where Does India Rank?

LATEST NEWS

John F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis at 34

‘Baccha Chor’ Video: Masked Man Tries to Kidnap 6-Year-Old, Brave Father Fights Him Of in Mathura

‘Tipu-Ipu ko maro ekdum… samundar mein phek do’: Assam CM Backs NCERT Move to Remove ‘Great’ Title From Akbar, Tipu Sultan

Maharashtra College Tensions Rise After Students’ Performing Namaz Video Triggers Protest

‘Unhe darrna chahiye’: Shah Rukh Khan Honors 26/11, Pahalgam Attack & Delhi Blast Victims at Global Peace Honours 2025

India vs South Africa: This Unexpected Player to Take Over ODI Captaincy from Shubman Gill, Not Rishabh Pant or Rohit Sharma

Justice Surya Kant Prioritises Clearing 90,000 Pending Cases As He Prepares To Take Over As CJI

Row Over Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Super Over Snub Against Bangladesh A; India A Captain Jitesh Sharma Reveals Real Reason

Byju Raveendran To Appeal US Court’s $1 Billion Default Judgment, Calls Order ‘Misleading And Rushed’

Watch: Bolero Collides With Truck, Flips Mid-Air, And Lands Upright In Gorakhpur, Video Goes Viral

John F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis at 34

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

John F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis at 34

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

John F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis at 34
John F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis at 34
John F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis at 34
John F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis at 34

QUICK LINKS