John F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis at 34

John F. Kennedy’s granddaughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, revealed on Saturday that she has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Writing in The New Yorker, the 34-year-old shared that her doctors estimate she may have about a year to live.

Schlossberg, the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, was diagnosed in May 2024 after her doctor noticed elevated white blood cell counts following the birth of her second child.

Tatiana Schlossberg revealed that she has acute myeloid leukemia with a rare mutation, a type of cancer usually seen in older adults. The environmental journalist shared that she has undergone multiple rounds of chemotherapy and two stem cell transplants—first using her sister’s cells and then from an unrelated donor—while also participating in clinical trials.

During the most recent trial, her doctor told her he might be able to keep her alive for about a year. Schlossberg also noted that her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has been in the national spotlight—first running for president and later serving as President Donald Trump’s Health and Human Services secretary—and expressed concern that his policies could negatively impact cancer patients like her.

Schlossberg shared her fears that her young daughter and son may not remember her, expressing sadness and a sense of loss over not being able to continue the “wonderful life” she shared with her husband, George Moran. She added that, even though her parents and siblings try to shield her from their grief, she feels the weight of it every day.

She wrote, “For my whole life, I have tried to be good, to be a good student and a good sister and a good daughter, and to protect my mother and never make her upset or angry. Now I have added a new tragedy to her life, to our family’s life, and there’s nothing I can do to stop it,”

