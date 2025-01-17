Home
Friday, January 17, 2025
Al-Qadir Trust Case Explained: Pakistan’s Ex-PM Imran Khan Sentenced to 14 Years In Jail By Accountability Court

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, face significant prison sentences in a high-profile corruption case tied to the Al-Qadir Trust. The verdict has sparked controversy, with Khan’s party denouncing it as politically motivated.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to 14 years in prison in connection with the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. The court also sentenced his wife, Bushra Bibi, to seven years in the same case.

According to Dawn newspaper, the couple was found guilty of receiving billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from Bahria Town Ltd. This was allegedly in return for legalizing Rs 50 billion, identified and repatriated to Pakistan by the United Kingdom during Khan’s tenure as prime minister.

What is Al-Qadir Trust Case?

In addition to the prison sentences, the court imposed fines of Rs 1,000,000 on Khan and Rs 500,000 on Bushra Bibi. Failure to pay the fines would result in an additional six-month jail term.

Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has dismissed the verdict as politically motivated.

Al-Qadir Trust is a welfare organization established in 2018 by Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, during Khan’s time in office. The trust is named after one of the 99 names of Allah in Islamic tradition and focuses on promoting spirituality and Islamic teachings.

The trust operates a university near Islamabad dedicated to spiritual education, a project inspired by Bushra Bibi, who is known for her reputation as a spiritual healer. Khan has publicly described her as his spiritual guide, stating that she played a significant role in his spiritual journey.

According to Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, the couple are the sole trustees of Al-Qadir Trust.

Al-Qadir Trust Case: Allegations of Corruption

The case revolves around allegations that the trust was a front to facilitate bribes. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah accused Imran Khan of receiving valuable land as a bribe from real estate tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain, one of Pakistan’s wealthiest businessmen.

Sanaullah claimed that in 2019, the UK repatriated £190 million to Pakistan after Hussain forfeited cash and assets during a British investigation into alleged proceeds of crime. Instead of depositing this money in the national treasury, the government under Khan reportedly used it to pay fines against Hussain for illegally acquiring government land in Karachi at below-market rates.

Allegations Of Quid Pro Quo

In return, Hussain allegedly transferred nearly 60 acres of land in Punjab’s Jhelum district to Al-Qadir Trust. This land, valued at Rs 7 billion ($24.7 million), was intended to serve as the official site for the university. However, reports indicate that little construction has taken place there.

Additionally, the trust received Rs 180 million ($635,145) for operational expenses, but Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb revealed that financial records accounted for only Rs 8.52 million.

The PTI has vehemently opposed the ruling, calling it a vendetta against Khan. Critics of the government, however, view the case as an important step in addressing high-profile corruption in Pakistan.

