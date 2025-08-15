LIVE TV
Alaska Turns Fortress: Inside Story of Trump-Putin Heavy Security Setup

US President Trump will meet Russian President Putin Friday at Alaska’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Trump hopes for a broad peace deal, though an immediate ceasefire is uncertain. Security is tightly coordinated, with mirrored measures for both leaders and logistical support flown in due to limited local resources.

Security services of both Russia and US are taking strict measures to match security arrangements

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 15, 2025 20:57:04 IST

US President Donald Trump is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday for a major summit in Alaska. The meeting will be held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, the largest military base in the state.

Ahead of the summit, Trump told Fox News that he is unsure whether an “immediate ceasefire” between Russia and Ukraine will be achieved. However, he expressed hope for a broader peace deal to be reached quickly. “I’ll know within the first two, three, four, or five minutes whether we’re going to have a good meeting or a bad meeting,” Trump said. “If it’s a bad meeting, it’ll end quickly. If it’s a good meeting, we could have peace in the near future.”

How Are Security Agents of Trump and Putin Managing Situation in Alaska?

Security for the summit is being carefully planned. Four sources familiar with the preparations told Bloomberg that holding the meeting on American soil allows the Secret Service to move weapons, communications equipment, and medical supplies without foreign restrictions.

Alaska’s limited hotel rooms and small rental-car market present logistical challenges, so many vehicles and equipment are being flown in from other parts of the state. Motorcade SUVs are arriving on cargo planes to meet the needs of both leaders. “We’re in the height of tourist season, so hotels are tight, cars are tight,” said Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy. “Having this on the base alleviates a lot of issues.”

Man-for-Man Security Measures by Teams of Both Presidents

Both sides are taking strict measures to match security arrangements. Russian security will manage Putin’s movements, while the Secret Service handles the outer security ring for Trump. Each leader’s protections are mirrored: if ten US agents are stationed outside a meeting room, ten Russian agents will be on the opposite side. Doors are not opened by the other side, and neither leader will ride in the other’s vehicles. One source told Bloomberg, “Everything is matched body for body, gun for gun.”

The Secret Service is still waiting for Russia’s formal approval of the complete security plan. “The safety of the President is our highest priority,” the agency said in a statement. “To maintain operational security, the Secret Service does not discuss the specific means and methods used to conduct our protective operations.”

