Ali Khamenei Blames ‘Criminal’ Donald Trump For Deaths And Damage During Protests In Iran, Says ‘We Will Not Drag The Country Into War’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday accused US President Donald Trump of being a “criminal” responsible for casualties, damage, and slander against the Iranian people during recent protests.

Speaking publicly, Khamenei said the unrest was unique because Trump had personally intervened, emboldening demonstrators and pledging support to protesters.

‘American Plot’ Behind Unrest, Khamenei Claims

Khamenei described the protests as “an American plot” and accused the United States of seeking to “devour Iran.” He asserted that Trump’s statements encouraged rioters and misrepresented their actions, portraying “vandals” as the Iranian nation.

Iranian media quoted the supreme leader saying, “Trump himself intervened in this unrest, made statements, encouraged the rioters, and said we will provide military support.”

Massive Casualties During Protests

According to senior government and security sources cited by Iran International, at least 12,000 people have been killed in what is described as the largest killing in Iran’s contemporary history.

Many of these deaths occurred on January 8 and 9, during a nationwide internet shutdown. Reports indicate that the crackdown was carried out with the explicit knowledge and approval of Iran’s Supreme Leader and the heads of all three branches of government.

Warning to Domestic and International Backers

Khamenei issued a stern warning to both domestic protesters and alleged foreign instigators. While emphasizing that Iran does not intend to start a war, he made clear that “domestic and international criminals” behind the unrest would not go unpunished. “The Iranian nation will not let go of the domestic and international criminals behind this unrest,” he said, underlining the government’s resolve to maintain control.

Khamenei Reiterates Authority Over Unrest

The supreme leader stressed that Iran’s response to the protests demonstrates the nation’s strength in handling unrest internally. “The Iranian nation, just as it broke the back of the riot, must also break the back of those who instigated it,” Khamenei said, reinforcing the government’s narrative that foreign interference fueled domestic dissent.

