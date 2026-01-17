Arab Countries Or Israel? Donald Trump Reveals Who Convinced Him Not To Strike Iran

Trump says Iran’s alleged cancellation of mass executions had a ‘big impact’; denies Arab or Israeli pressure as Israel believes US strike option remains open

US President Donald Trump has said he personally decided not to launch military strikes against Iran, rejecting reports that Gulf Arab nations or Israel influenced his decision amid escalating Middle East tensions.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Friday, Trump said Iran’s alleged decision to cancel the planned execution of hundreds of protesters played a decisive role in his choice to hold back military action.

“Nobody convinced me. I convinced myself,” Trump said when asked whether Arab leaders or Israeli officials had persuaded him not to strike Iran. “You had yesterday scheduled over 800 hangings. They didn’t hang anyone. They canceled the hangings. That had a big impact.”

Iran Executions Claim and Trump’s Response

Trump’s comments mark the clearest indication yet that the US stepped back from potential strikes following Iran’s violent crackdown on nationwide protests that erupted in late December over the country’s worsening economy and political repression.

Earlier this month, Trump had warned that the United States was “locked and loaded” and threatened “very strong action” if Iran executed protesters.

On Wednesday, he claimed Iran had informed Washington that the killing of protesters had stopped. A day later, the White House said Tehran had called off plans to execute around 800 detainees.

Iran has not publicly confirmed any such execution plans, and international rights groups say the White House’s claims remain unverified.

Trump also thanked Iran’s leadership on his Truth Social platform, writing that he “greatly respect[ed]” the alleged cancellation of the executions.

Arab States and Israel Urged Restraint

Trump’s remarks come amid reports that several US allies including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Egypt have urged Washington not to attack Iran, warning that military action could trigger a wider regional conflict.

According to US media, the four Arab states coordinated diplomatic efforts to dissuade the Trump administration from launching strikes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also held at least two phone calls with Trump this week, Axios reported.

During one of the conversations, Netanyahu reportedly asked Trump to delay any potential strike to allow Israel time to prepare for possible Iranian retaliation.

Iran has repeatedly warned it would retaliate against Israel and US military bases across the Middle East if attacked.

Israel Says US Strike Still Possible

Despite Trump’s statements, Israeli media reports suggest the possibility of US military action against Iran remains open. Channel 12 said strikes were still “on the table,” while public broadcaster Kan reported that any decision would depend on the outcome of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

According to Kan, Israeli officials believe the US lacks sufficient military assets in the region if the goal were to overthrow Iran’s ruling regime.

Protest Death Toll Remains High

Meanwhile, human rights groups continue to document the scale of Iran’s crackdown. The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group says it has verified at least 3,428 protester deaths, while US-based HRANA puts the verified toll at 2,885.

Rights organisations warn the actual number is likely far higher due to an internet blackout imposed earlier this month that has hampered independent verification.

The White House has maintained that “all options remain on the table” regarding Iran, even as Trump insists that the decision not to strike for now was his alone.

