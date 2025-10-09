LIVE TV
Home > World > 'ALL The Hostages To Be Released…': Donald Trump Announces Peace Deal, Declares Israel And Hamas Sign The Agreement

'ALL The Hostages To Be Released…': Donald Trump Announces Peace Deal, Declares Israel And Hamas Sign The Agreement

US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have signed the first phase of a peace deal, ensuring the release of all hostages soon. Trump stated that both sides agreed to withdraw troops and begin steps toward a lasting ceasefire, calling it a move toward “strong, durable, and everlasting peace.

‘ALL The Hostages To Be Released…’: Donald Trump Announces Peace Deal, Declares Israel And Hamas Sign The Agreement

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 9, 2025 07:50:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘ALL The Hostages To Be Released…’: Donald Trump Announces Peace Deal, Declares Israel And Hamas Sign The Agreement

Israel and Hamas have approved the first phase of the US-proposed Gaza peace plan, marking a major step toward ending the long conflict. US President Donald Trump announced the agreement on Wednesday through a post on Truth Social.

He stated that both sides have signed off on the deal, which will lead to the release of all Israeli hostages. The plan also requires Israel to withdraw its troops to an agreed-upon line as part of the initial peace process. The announcement follows the second anniversary of the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

Trump Announces Hostage Release and Troop Withdrawal

President Trump said, “I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of our Peace Plan.” He confirmed that all hostages will be released soon and Israeli troops will begin withdrawal from certain positions. The peace plan outlines steps to achieve a durable and lasting ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Trump emphasized that this marks the beginning of efforts toward a “strong, durable, and everlasting peace.”

His announcement came as diplomatic teams from the US continue to work toward securing the full ceasefire agreement.

Gaza Casualties and Destruction Since October 2023

Gaza authorities have reported that more than 67,000 people have been killed since Israel launched its military operations in response to the Hamas cross-border attack on October 7, 2023.

The conflict has left large parts of Gaza in ruins. According to Israeli officials, about 1,200 people were killed in the initial attack, and 251 were taken hostage by Hamas militants.

Of the 48 hostages still missing, 20 are believed to be alive. The recent peace deal aims to bring closure to the hostage crisis and begin steps toward rebuilding the war-torn region.

Trump Plans to Visit Egypt for Ceasefire Discussions

Earlier on Wednesday, President Trump mentioned that he might travel to Egypt over the weekend. His team of envoys has been holding talks there to finalize the ceasefire and hostage-release terms between Israel and Hamas.

Egypt has played a central role as a mediator in the ongoing negotiations. The upcoming visit could strengthen the diplomatic process and ensure both parties follow through with the first phase of the peace plan.

Officials view this development as a crucial move toward ending years of conflict and establishing regional stability.

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 7:50 AM IST
‘ALL The Hostages To Be Released…’: Donald Trump Announces Peace Deal, Declares Israel And Hamas Sign The Agreement

QUICK LINKS