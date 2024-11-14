Home
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Alleged Gangster Arshdeep Singh Gill Arrested in Canada; Bail Hearing Set

Canadian authorities have arrested alleged gangster Arshdeep Singh Gill, also known as Arsh Dalla, in connection with a shooting incident. Gill, who has gained notoriety in India for alleged connections to organized crime and pro-Khalistan extremism, was apprehended by the Halton Regional Police on October 28, according to the Hindustan Times and later confirmed by Canadian news outlet CTV News. He is set to appear for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Milton.

Suspected Ties to Pro-Khalistan Figures and Crime in Punjab

Gill’s arrest has drawn significant attention, partly due to his reported association with pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2022. The Indian government has designated Gill a terrorist, implicating him in targeted killings, terror financing, and extortion in Punjab. Although Indian authorities have called for his extradition to face charges under India’s anti-terror laws, Canadian authorities have not yet acted on these requests. Canadian courts have also not tested the terrorism charges that India has leveled against him.

Incident Leading to Gill’s Arrest: Shooting Investigation Unfolds

The recent charges stem from a shooting incident on October 28. In the early morning hours, Guelph Police alerted Halton Regional Police after two men arrived at a hospital, one of whom was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound reportedly sustained in the Halton area. The other man was unharmed. According to a statement from Halton Regional Police Services (HRPS), both men were arrested in connection with the shooting, though their identities were initially withheld.

HRPS Major Crime Bureau has since taken charge of the investigation, confirming that both suspects were charged with discharging a firearm with intent. The second suspect, a 25-year-old resident of Halton Hills, and Gill, identified as a 28-year-old resident of Surrey, British Columbia, are currently in custody.

Bail Hearing Set, Alleged Gangster Faces Uncertain Legal Future in Canada

Gill’s case was officially listed on the court docket, where he was named as Arshdeep Gill. His appearance for a bail hearing or show cause hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday. If granted bail, Gill could still face legal challenges both in Canada and potentially from India, should any extradition proceedings be considered.

Longstanding Allegations and International Requests for Extradition

Gill’s alleged criminal activities have garnered the attention of India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA), which formally designated him a terrorist in January 2023. The NIA has accused him of various criminal activities linked to the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), an organization associated with the pro-Khalistan movement. Indian officials have reportedly raised these concerns with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) since 2022. Gill is suspected of either having assumed a leadership role within the KTF following the death of Nijjar or maintaining close ties with the group. Despite these serious allegations, they have not been subject to Canadian legal proceedings, leaving questions about their verifiability in Canadian courts.

