Amazon To Release The Documentary Of Incoming US First Lady Melania Trump

Incoming US First Lady Melania Trump will take on the role of executive producer in an upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary, set to debut later this year. The project, which promises a behind-the-scenes look at her life and experiences, is generating significant buzz.

Amazon Prime has not disclosed many details about the documentary but expressed enthusiasm for telling what it described as a “unique and compelling story.” The film, which began production in December 2024, will be available both in theaters and on the streaming platform in the latter half of 2025.

The executive producer title suggests that Mrs. Trump will have substantial creative input and editorial oversight of the project. However, neither she nor her husband, President-Elect Donald Trump, has commented publicly on the announcement.

“We are excited to bring this captivating story to our global audience,” Amazon Prime Video stated. “Further updates will be shared as filming progresses.”

The documentary will be directed by Brett Ratner, a filmmaker known for his work on major Hollywood productions, though his career has been clouded by past allegations of misconduct, which he has denied.

This marks another foray into the media spotlight for Melania Trump, who released a bestselling memoir in October 2024. Her limited public appearances alongside her husband since their exit from the White House in 2017 have fueled curiosity about her personal journey and role in the political sphere.

Speculation surrounding her plans as First Lady has also grown, with reports suggesting she may not immediately take up residence in the White House when her husband assumes office later this month.

The documentary announcement further underscores Amazon’s growing relationship with the Trump administration. Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, recently announced a $1 million donation to Trump’s inauguration fund and committed additional support through in-kind contributions.

With this latest project, Amazon Prime Video appears poised to offer an intimate look into the life of Melania Trump, blending personal and political narratives during one of the most pivotal moments in her husband’s career.

