Home > World > Australian PM Anthony Albanese Backs US Airstrikes On Iran’s Nuke Sites, Warns Against Full-Scale War

Australian PM Anthony Albanese Backs US Airstrikes On Iran’s Nuke Sites, Warns Against Full-Scale War

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has backed the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, calling them necessary to prevent Tehran from acquiring atomic weapons, while urging Iran to return to dialogue and avoid further destabilizing the region.

Anthony Albanese backs US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, urging for diplomacy over war.
Anthony Albanese backs US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, urging for diplomacy over war. Photo/X.

Last Updated: June 23, 2025 11:50:57 IST

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has extended his support for the United States’ recent strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. The PM stated that Australia backs actions aimed at preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Albanese, however, did not confirm whether his government received advance notice of the US attack on Iran.

Albanese was speaking at a press conference in Canberra on Monday, where he described the strikes as a “unilateral” mission by the Trump administration and stressed that Australia had not contributed any resources or support to the operation.

“The world has long agreed that Iran cannot be allowed to get a nuclear weapon and we support action to prevent that – that is what this is. The US action was directed at specific sites central to Iran’s nuclear program,” the Prime Minister said.

Anthony Albanese Concerned Over Escalation, Calls for Dialogue

Albanese, while warning against any wider conflict in the Middle East, called on Iran to re-engage in negotiations.

“Iran didn’t come to the table just as it has repeatedly failed to comply with its international obligations. We urge Iran not to take any further action that could destabilize the region,” he said.

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong made similar remarks during an appearance on Channel Nine, stating, “We support action to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.”

Also Read: ‘They Must Be Punished’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Slams US-Israel Strikes, Warns of More Retaliation

Albanese and Wong refused to divulge details when asked whether the US used the communications facility at Pine Gap in the Northern Territory during the strikes. The Prime Minister said the US has not requested Australian involvement in any future military actions.

Albanese repeatedly avoided questions on whether Australia had provided intelligence or material support, saying only, “We are upfront, but we don’t talk about intelligence, obviously.”

Australian PM Anthony Albanese Questions Iran’s Nuclear Intentions 

Albanese, who appeared unwilling to discuss intelligence matters, indicated that Iran’s uranium enrichment levels suggested a move beyond civilian use.

“The information has been clear that Iran has sought to increase the grade … there’s no other explanation for it to reach 60 [percent enrichment of uranium], other than engaging in a program that wasn’t about civilian nuclear power. That was clear,” he said.

Anthony Albanese added that US President Donald Trump had already signalled at the recent G7 summit that Iran had the opportunity to comply with its international obligations but chose not to. 

“They chose not to, and there have been consequences,” Albanese said.

Also Read: Who Backs Iran And Who Stands With Israel? Israel-Iran Conflict Deepens Geopolitical Divide

